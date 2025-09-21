Aces star A’ja Wilson takes subtle shot at haters after winning fourth straight MVP

The Las Vegas Aces once again find themselves in the WNBA semifinals, and much of that success can be credited to A’ja Wilson. One of the league’s top players led her team to a comeback win over Seattle, and her efforts were rewarded as she was named league MVP for the fourth consecutive year.

After earning this individual honor, the South Carolina alum and veteran star delivered a heartfelt message — aimed directly at those who never believed in her talent.

“It hasn’t been easy for us,” she said. “They counted us out, they wrote us all off, but we showed up every single day and we worked our asses off… it has my name on it and it’s gonna be that, but this one is all of us. There is no that without each and every one of you guys.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson wrapped up the season posting averages of 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, powering the No. 2 seed Aces as they pursue their third championship in four years with her at the forefront.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

From the King to the Queen

Earning the league’s MVP title is no small feat — and it’s a distinction that A’ja Wilson can proudly add to her legacy. The recognition didn’t go unnoticed, and none other than LeBron James himself took to social media to congratulate the Aces’ star on her incredible achievement.

Advertisement

see also A’ja Wilson’s contract and salary: How much does the Las Vegas Aces star earn?

“4 piece chicken nugget!!!! Congratulations sis!,” the Lakers star posted on his Instagram official account.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

The finals in sight

The Las Vegas Aces are on a clear mission to return to the WNBA Finals and capture another championship. After a dominant regular season led by MVP A’ja Wilson, the team has navigated the early rounds of the playoffs with its sights set on a repeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, standing in their way is a resilient Indiana Fever team that has proven to be a dangerous spoiler. While the Aces’ star power and veteran experience give them a clear advantage, the Fever’s balanced attack and tenacious defense have presented a unique challenge.

With their young core and newfound momentum, Indiana will look to disrupt the Aces’ dynasty and pull off an upset that would send them to the Finals, while Las Vegas must prove that their championship mettle is enough to overcome the rising threat of the Fever.