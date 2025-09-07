After announcing she won’t return this season with the Fever, Caitlin Clark is surpassed in major WNBA record

One of the biggest WNBA stories in recent days was the confirmation that Caitlin Clark will not return for the final stretch of the season. The Indiana Fever star was unable to recover from her groin injury, and the number of games she missed allowed one of her rivals to surpass her in a notable league record.

The Phoenix Mercury fell in an incredibly close game against the Connecticut Sun; however, it was during that matchup that Alyssa Thomas delivered one of the standout moments of the year.

Recording a total of 8 assists, Thomas surpassed Caitlin Clark’s mark in her rookie campaign (337) and became the player with the most assists in a single WNBA season, with 342.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the veteran could further increase her total, as the Mercury still have games scheduled against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, September 9, and the Dallas Wings on Thursday, September 11.

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury.

Advertisement

Clark’s breakthrough in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark’s rookie season with the Indiana Fever was nothing short of a phenomenon, instantly transforming the franchise and capturing the attention of the entire sports world.

Advertisement

see also Stephanie White breaks silence on Caitlin Clark’s absence for the rest of the WNBA season

Living up to the unprecedented hype, the No. 1 overall pick didn’t just meet expectations; she shattered them, rewriting the WNBA’s rookie record books with her electrifying play and elite shooting ability.

Advertisement

Clark’s dynamic scoring and playmaking made her an immediate franchise cornerstone and an undeniable force, putting the Fever back on the map and helping to drive the league to new heights in viewership and fan engagement.

When will Clark return to the court?

Caitlin Clark will not return to the court for the remainder of the current WNBA season, as she recently announced that she will miss the rest of the Indiana Fever’s season due to a right groin injury.

Advertisement