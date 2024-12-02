Angel Reese reacts to Chicago Sky's WNBA schedule social media announcement

The WNBA released the schedule for the 2025 season, and among the interesting facts, Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever will face off in the opening weekend. However, the Sky took a different approach to announcing their games, joining one of TikTok’s most popular trends.

In a video posted to X on Monday, the Sky used the “suspect” trend to not only unveiled their full regular schedule, but to also take playful shots at their opponents. For example, they mocked (in good spirit) the Fever, with “suspect’s fans are always @-ing us in the comments.”

Reese was proud of the team. In a post on X, she wrote: “proud of our PR team. we ate that up.” However, the Sky weren’t the only team to have fun with the announcement, as the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty also shared some memes with the schedule.

This will be the third time in a row that the Sky begin their regular season on the road. They will be visiting Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face off the Fever on Saturday, May 17. Meanwhile, their home opener at Wintrust Arena will be the second game of the season on Thursday, May 22 against New York.

This is the first time since 2018 that the Sky and Fever have a season-opener matchup against one another. The Sky are 7-8 in road openers all time, having won their last three out of their last four road openers. On the other hand, Indiana is the only team Chicago plays five times this season.

Chicago is looking for a new era with Tyler Marsh in charge

After missing the 2024 playoffs, the Sky hired Tyler Marsh, former Aces’ assistant coach, as their new head coach, after the team ended the 2024 season with a 13-27 season record. While Angel Reese had an impressive rookie season, being the leader of rebounds in the league, it wasn’t enough for the Sky to reach the postseason.

As the Sky head into the 2025 season, they are optimistic about their young core. Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are expected to make significant contributions in their sophomore seasons. Additionally, the team hopes to retain leading scorer Chennedy Carter through restricted free agency.

To further bolster their roster, the Sky hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. This selection provides an opportunity to add another talented player to their young core and accelerate their rebuild.