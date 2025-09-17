Caitlin Clark drops eight-word reaction to Lexie Hull’s clutch play in Fever win vs Dream

It was a tough challenge — another blow from the Atlanta Dream would have meant the end of the Indiana Fever’s season in the WNBA. But the team’s unshakable spirit, led by a fiery Lexie Hull, powered them to a huge win — a performance so impressive it left even Caitlin Clark speechless.

In a roaring Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home team stood their ground and secured a crucial win to even the series and force a decisive Game 3.

With Clark and Sophie Cunningham ruled out due to injury, Hull emerged as one of the leaders for the Fever — and she didn’t disappoint. Late in the third quarter, the former Stanford standout drained a three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy and fired up her teammates.

“Can’t explain what I felt in this moment,” Caitlin Clark stated via @CaitlinClark22.

At 26 years old, Lexie Hull added seven points and grabbed five rebounds in Game 2. The Fever’s offense was spearheaded by Kelsey Mitchell, who dropped 19 points and knocked down four shots from beyond the arc, while Aliyah Boston chipped in with 15 points, five boards, and three assists.

Series decider

With their season on the line, the Indiana Fever, led by head coach Stephanie White, head to Atlanta for a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Dream.

After an emphatic home victory to force this decisive matchup, the Fever will need to deliver another monumental performance at the Gateway Center Arena to punch their ticket to the next round of the playoffs and keep their championship dreams alive.

