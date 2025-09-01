Caitlin Clark gets surpassed in WNBA record while awaiting return with Fever

The final stretch of the WNBA regular season hasn’t brought good news for Caitlin Clark for several reasons. The Indiana Fever have suffered another loss, her return to the court remains uncertain, and to top it off, she was recently surpassed by a fellow player in an intriguing league record.

Yesterday’s win by the Sparks over the Mystics may not have directly impacted Stephanie White’s team, but the individual performance of one of the game’s standouts accomplished what few thought was possible at the time.

Sonia Citron, one of Washington’s rookies, posted 12 points, 3 assists, 3 three-pointers made, and 2 steals — recording her 36th game of the season scoring in double digits, surpassing what Caitlin Clark achieved in her first WNBA season.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star had left fans and analysts in awe during her first stint in the league, recording 35 games with double-digit scoring. However, that mark has now been surpassed following Citron’s standout performance — a rising talent for the Mystics.

Sonia Citron #22 of the Washington Mystics in action.

When will Caitlin Clark return to action?

Amidst a critical late-season stretch, the Indiana Fever are holding their breath for the potential return of superstar guard Caitlin Clark. Sidelined with a lingering groin injury, the WNBA‘s biggest draw has been gradually increasing her on-court activity, participating in non-contact drills and shootarounds.

However, head coach Stephanie White has remained steadfast in her cautious approach, offering no definitive timeline for Clark’s comeback. White has stated that a full return hinges on the former Rookie of the Year’s ability to endure multiple full-contact, full-court practices without a setback.

What’s left for the Fever in the regular season?

Following their recent loss to the Valkyries and with the main goal of finishing as high as possible in the Eastern Conference standings, these are the final four games the Fever will face:

vs Phoenix Mercury, September 2

vs Chicago Sky, September 5

vs Washington Mystics, September 7

vs Minnesota Lynx, September 9

