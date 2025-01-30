Caitlin Clark set to return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Indiana Fever’s exhibition game

Caitlin Clark will return to play in her college home, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, for an exhibition game between the Indiana Fever and Brazil’s national team. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year had only one word reaction to the news on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

“Yes,” wrote Clark in response to Fever’s announcement, in which they asked “Iowa, are you ready?” The preseason friendly match will take place on May 4 at 6 p.m. ET. The school will release tickets and broadcast information later, they said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and we know Iowa fans will deliver an unforgettable homecoming for Caitlin,” Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said, via ESPN. “Countless Hawkeye fans have become Fever fans, and we consider them family. That’s what will make this preseason matchup so special for us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark reacts to the announcement (capture)

The news comes after Indiana Fever confirmed that guard Kelsey Mitchell was staying for another year with the franchise, as she resigned in a supermax deal. Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, who recently raved about her on-court dynamic with Clark, are expected to be the backbone of the team this upcoming season.

Advertisement

They will work under the charge of new head coach Stephanie White, who is returning to the Fever after working with the Connecticut Sun these past two seasons. White, who is regarded as one of the best coaches in the league, led the Sun to the playoffs in all of her seasons there.

Advertisement

see also Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark opens up about Chiefs game experience with Taylor Swift

Clark returns to her college arena as a WNBA superstar

Clark set the all-time scoring record in Division I college basketball while playing for Iowa from 2020 to 2024, guiding the Hawkeyes to two national championship appearances. She was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft and went on to win Rookie of the Year while earning first-team All-WNBA honors in her debut season with the Fever. The team finished 20-20 and made their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Advertisement

Her No. 22 jersey will be retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday following Iowa’s matchup against No. 4 USC and standout freshman JuJu Watkins at 1:30 p.m. ET. The game and Clark’s ceremony will air on Fox.

Indiana Fever’s preseason schedule

In December, the Fever announced two additional preseason matchups: May 3 against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (1 p.m. ET) and May 10 at the Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET). Indiana will open the 2025 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, facing the Chicago Sky.

Advertisement