Dominique Malonga’s contract with the Seattle Storm: What is the salary of the center?

Dominique Malonga has quickly emerged as one of the Seattle Storm’s most intriguing young talents. Her presence on the court is marked by agility, poise, and flashes of dominance that hint at a career just beginning to unfold.

Drafted in 2025, she entered the WNBA spotlight with expectations high and potential even higher. While her statistics are building steadily, the focus increasingly turns to how she fits within the Storm’s evolving roster.

Off the court, curiosity grows around her journey, contract and the milestones that could define her early years in professional basketball. Her story is one of promise, talent, and a path that fans and analysts are watching closely.

What is Dominique Malonga’s salary with the Seattle Storm?

Dominique Malonga, selected second overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, signed a three-year rookie scale contract with the Seattle Storm. The total value of the contract is $247,688, with an average annual salary of $82,563.

In 2025, she is earning $78,831, which is the standard rookie minimum for unprotected players in the WNBA, according to Spotrac. This contract structure reflects the league’s salary cap system.

Dominique Malonga #14 of the Seattle Storm reacts while checking in during the first half of the WNBA game in 2025. (Source: Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Her earnings are expected to increase incrementally over the three-year term of her contract, with the final year projected to earn her $88,449. This gradual increase is typical for rookie contracts in the league.

Dominique Malonga’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Dominique Malonga’s contract with the Seattle Storm spans three years, from 2025 to 2028. This duration is standard for rookie scale contracts in the WNBA, providing teams with the opportunity to evaluate a player’s development and fit within the team’s system.

The three-year term also offers players a clear timeline to prove their value and potentially secure a more lucrative contract upon its completion. The Storm’s decision to sign her to a multi-year contract underscores their confidence in her potential and their commitment to her development.

As a young player with significant upside, her contract duration allows the team to invest time and resources into her growth, with the hope that she will become a cornerstone of the franchise in the coming years.