Dominique Malonga’s profile: Who is the Seattle Storm center? Age, height, career, love life and more

Dominique Malonga’s name is beginning to echo in the WNBA, where her presence in the paint is matched by a story that stretches far beyond the court. Each step feels like part of a larger ascent.

Her game blends raw athleticism with a growing maturity, making her a figure impossible to overlook. But the road to the Seattle Storm has been marked by more than just basketball—it carries resilience and vision.

While her performances keep attracting attention, the intrigue also lies in the life beyond the scoreboard, where background, family and personal milestones add new layers to her unfolding profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Dominique Malonga?

Born on November 16, 2005, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Dominique Malonga is currently 19 years old. She moved to France at age 15 to pursue her basketball career, joining ASVEL Féminin, a club owned by NBA legend Tony Parker. Her rapid ascent in European basketball culminated in her selection as the second overall pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Dominique Malonga #14 of the Seattle Storm reacts while checking in during the first half of the WNBA game in 2025. (Source: Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How tall is Dominique Malonga?

Dominique stands at an imposing 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 meters) tall, with a wingspan of 7 feet 1 inch (2.16 meters). Her height and reach make her a formidable presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively. Known for her agility and ability to dunk—a rare feat in women’s basketball—Dominique Malonga’s physical attributes have drawn comparisons to NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Advertisement

Dominique Malonga’s love life and family

Dominique Malonga maintains a private personal life, focusing primarily on her basketball career. She moved to France at a young age to pursue her passion for basketball. Raised in a family deeply rooted in the sport, both of her parents, Thalance Malonga and Agathe N’Nindjem-Yolemp, are former professional basketball players.

Advertisement

Her father, Thalance, is currently a doctor, while her mother, Agathe, played as a center for various European clubs. Her upbringing in a basketball-centric family has been instrumental in shaping her career.

What is Dominique Malonga’s jersey number?

Dominique Malonga proudly wears the number 14 jersey for the Seattle Storm. This number has become synonymous with her dynamic playing style and growing influence on the court. The selection of this number reflects her desire to make a unique mark in the league, distinguishing herself from other players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dominique Malonga shoots a free throw against the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of their game in 2025. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The number 14 jersey is available for fans eager to support the young center. The Seattle Storm Team Shop offers the Nike WNBA Explorer Edition Victory Jersey, featuring the team’s home connection and Emerald City colors.

Advertisement

Dominique Malonga’s career highlights

2025 WNBA Draft: She was selected as the second overall pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2025 WNBA Draft, marking a significant milestone in her professional career.

Advertisement

Olympic Silver Medalist: At just 18 years old, she was part of the French women’s national team that secured a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was the youngest member of the team and played alongside current Seattle Storm forward, Gabby Williams.

Advertisement

EuroCup history maker: In October 2024, she became the first Frenchwoman to dunk in a EuroCup game, showcasing her exceptional athleticism and skill.

Rookie season impact: In her debut WNBA season, she has averaged 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, demonstrating her immediate impact on the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement