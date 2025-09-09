Fever make last pending call on veteran contract with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham out for playoffs

The WNBA regular season is slowly reaching its final stretch, and the playoffs are just around the corner. With their spot already secured, the Indiana Fever know they won’t have Caitlin Clark or Sophie Cunningham available due to various injuries, which led the franchise to make an important decision for this stage of the tournament.

Shey Peddy, one of the most experienced veterans on Stephanie White’s roster, has signed a contract for the remainder of the season, giving the Fever a key asset for this crucial stretch of the campaign.

The news was confirmed by insider Tony East, who, through his official X account (formerly Twitter), reported on this interesting move made by the Indiana front office.

“Shey Peddy has signed a a rest of season contract with the Fever. All of the hardship players are locked in the rest of the way + postseason,” he reported via @TonyREast.

Shey Peddy #5 of the Indiana Fever.

First goal achieved

It hasn’t been easy, that’s for sure. However, after battling in an Eastern Conference where many teams were fighting for the top spots, the Indiana Fever managed to clinch their postseason berth, and the dream of making a deep run remains very much alive.

The absence of Clark and Cunningham

The Indiana Fever’s playoff push has been dealt a significant blow, as the team confirmed that two of its key guards, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to injury. Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, had been sidelined since mid-July with a persistent right groin injury and an ankle bone bruise, and her season is now officially over.

Meanwhile, Cunningham‘s season-ending right knee injury, which required surgery after an on-court incident in August, further depletes an already-shortened Fever roster.