Fever clinch spot in 2025 WNBA playoffs: Which are their three possible first-round opponents?

The Indiana Fever faced the Washington Mystics in a crucial matchup and came away with a dominant 94-65 victory, securing a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. It was one of their most important wins of the season, and now the focus shifts to who their opponents could be in the first round.

According to Tony East, the three possible opponents for the Fever in the opening round are Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, and Phoenix Mercury. With the playoff field taking shape, Indiana is locked into at least a top-seven seed, which guarantees them a challenging but winnable path forward.

There is still a chance for the Fever to climb higher in the standings. They could leapfrog the Golden State Valkyries for the No. 6 seed if they win their final game on Tuesday against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx and the Valkyries drop their last two contests.

After struggling at the bottom of the standings for nearly a decade, the Indiana Fever reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, largely thanks to the arrival of Caitlin Clark. Rather than slowing their rebuild, the organization restructured the roster and staff during the offseason to build a team capable of contending.

Shey Peddy #5 of the Indiana Fever dribbles up court.

Fever seek to establish themselves as contenders after the rebuild

Despite losing Clark for the remainder of the season due to injury, the Fever remain focused on proving themselves as legitimate contenders in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The team has leaned on depth, teamwork, and strategic adjustments to offset the absence of their star guard.

Players across the roster have stepped up to maintain competitive intensity and cohesion. New additions like Odyssey Sims, who is now the starting point guard, joined the team on Aug. 10, followed by Shey Peddy and Aerial Powers, with Bree Hall signing on Sept. 7.

The Fever have demonstrated resilience throughout the regular season, performing at a high level even without their leader. Veterans and emerging talents have taken on expanded roles, balancing scoring, defense, and playmaking responsibilities to keep the team competitive. This collective effort has allowed Indiana to maintain momentum heading into the postseason.

Even without Clark, the Fever have showcased a strong defensive presence and effective transition play. Key contributors have increased their scoring output, and the team has adapted offensive schemes to distribute responsibilities more evenly. Indiana now aims to solidify its identity as a playoff contender, showing that the organization’s rebuild can deliver meaningful results.

