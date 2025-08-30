Trending topics:
WNBA

Indiana Fever makes significant roster move amid uncertainty over Caitlin Clark’s return

The Indiana Fever hope to have Caitlin Clark available for the crucial stretch of the WNBA regular season.

By Matías Persuh

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

With only a handful of regular season games left to play, the Indiana Fever haven’t lost hope of having Caitlin Clark available. Despite this situation, a last-minute move was made to strengthen the roster of Stephanie White’s squad.

According to a recent announcement by the franchise through their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Aerial Powers has re-signed a 7-day hardship contract and will be available for the staff during these upcoming games.

“we have signed Aerial Powers to a second 7-day hardship contract,” was reported via @IndianaFever.

The signing came after the game where the Fever narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 76-75, with Powers recording a total of 9 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists.

Advertisement
Aerial Powers Indiana Fever

Aerial Powers #23 of the Indiana Fever reacts to her bench.

It’s important to note that she has played for the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, and Golden State Valkyries, and is now wearing the colors of Indiana.

Advertisement
Dawn Staley makes a strong plea to Caitlin Clark’s fans

see also

Dawn Staley makes a strong plea to Caitlin Clark’s fans

When will Clark return to the court?

The return timeline for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark remains uncertain, as the WNBA’s biggest name continues to recover from a persistent right groin injury that has sidelined her for most of the season. While there is no official date for her return to the court, there are encouraging signs of progress.

Clark has recently been participating in non-contact drills and shootarounds, her first on-court activity since the injury occurred in mid-July. However, Fever coach Stephanie White has repeatedly stressed that Clark’s return is contingent on her being able to handle multiple full-contact, full-court practices without any setbacks.

Advertisement

The team’s hope is for her to be back before the regular season concludes, but for now, the timeline remains “day-to-day” as her long-term health is prioritized.

What’s next for the Fever?

Awaiting a potential return of Clark for the playoffs, these will be the final games the Fever must face moving forward:

Advertisement
  • vs Golden State Valkyries, August 31
  • vs Phoenix Mercury, September 2
  • vs Chicago Sky, September 5
  • vs Washington Mystics, September 7
  • vs Minnesota Lynx, September 9
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Is Caitlin Clark playing for Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks today, August 29?
WNBA

Is Caitlin Clark playing for Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks today, August 29?

Are Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham playing for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm today, August 26?
WNBA

Are Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham playing for Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm today, August 26?

Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark's injury
WNBA

Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark's injury

Former Mavs owner Mark Cuban shares his pick on the LeBron vs Jordan GOAT debate
NBA

Former Mavs owner Mark Cuban shares his pick on the LeBron vs Jordan GOAT debate

Better Collective Logo