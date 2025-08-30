Indiana Fever makes significant roster move amid uncertainty over Caitlin Clark’s return

With only a handful of regular season games left to play, the Indiana Fever haven’t lost hope of having Caitlin Clark available. Despite this situation, a last-minute move was made to strengthen the roster of Stephanie White’s squad.

According to a recent announcement by the franchise through their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Aerial Powers has re-signed a 7-day hardship contract and will be available for the staff during these upcoming games.

“we have signed Aerial Powers to a second 7-day hardship contract,” was reported via @IndianaFever.

The signing came after the game where the Fever narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 76-75, with Powers recording a total of 9 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists.

Aerial Powers #23 of the Indiana Fever reacts to her bench.

It’s important to note that she has played for the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, and Golden State Valkyries, and is now wearing the colors of Indiana.

When will Clark return to the court?

The return timeline for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark remains uncertain, as the WNBA’s biggest name continues to recover from a persistent right groin injury that has sidelined her for most of the season. While there is no official date for her return to the court, there are encouraging signs of progress.

Clark has recently been participating in non-contact drills and shootarounds, her first on-court activity since the injury occurred in mid-July. However, Fever coach Stephanie White has repeatedly stressed that Clark’s return is contingent on her being able to handle multiple full-contact, full-court practices without any setbacks.

The team’s hope is for her to be back before the regular season concludes, but for now, the timeline remains “day-to-day” as her long-term health is prioritized.

What’s next for the Fever?

Awaiting a potential return of Clark for the playoffs, these will be the final games the Fever must face moving forward:

