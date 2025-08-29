Trending topics:
WNBA

Julie Vanloo’s contract and salary with Los Angeles Sparks: Her earnings and deal lenght

She’s not your typical rookie—Julie Vanloo landed in LA with a deal that raised eyebrows. The Sparks didn’t just sign a player, they bet on experience wrapped in surprise. Check out her salary and contract.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Julie Vanloo #35 of the Los Angeles Sparks dribbles the ball against the Seattle Storm in 2025.
Julie Vanloo #35 of the Los Angeles Sparks dribbles the ball against the Seattle Storm in 2025.

Julie Vanloo’s arrival at the Los Angeles Sparks adds a fresh dynamic to the team. After shining in Europe and navigating unexpected WNBA moves, she now steps onto a new stage where her skills could reshape the team’s season.

The Belgian guard’s integration raises curiosity about her compensation. While her on-court impact is visible, understanding her salary gives context to how the franchise values her contribution and what she brings to the roster.

Questions also linger around the duration of her deal. The length of her contract will shape team strategies, roster decisions, and future planning, highlighting the balance between performance expectations and long-term investment.

What is Julie Vanloo’s salary with the Los Angeles Sparks?

Julie Vanloo’s arrival in Los Angeles wasn’t just a basketball move—it was a statement. According to Spotrac, she signed a one-year deal worth $66,079 with the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2025 season.

Julie Vanloo #6 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the first half against the New York Liberty in 2025. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Julie Vanloo #6 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the first half against the New York Liberty in 2025. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

That figure places her near the league minimum, a common starting point for international players entering the WNBA system, especially those undrafted. While modest compared to NBA salaries, it’s a significant step for her.

Her salary also reflects the evolving landscape, where veteran international talent is increasingly valued for leadership and versatility. Her earnings may not turn heads in Hollywood, but they mark a new chapter in her career.

Julie Vanloo’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Julie Vanloo’s contract with the Sparks is a one-year deal, set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. That makes her a restricted free agent in 2026, meaning Los Angeles can match any offer she receives from another team.

It’s a strategic move—short-term, low-risk, but with high upside if she continues to impress. This kind of contract is typical for players transitioning from overseas, especially those who weren’t drafted.

It gives the team flexibility while allowing the player to prove their value. Her performance with the Mystics in 2024—where she started 34 of 40 games and ranked among the top rookies in assists and three-pointers—suggests she’s more than capable of earning a longer-term deal.

Whether the Sparks extend her stay or she tests the market, her WNBA journey is just getting started. And with her international pedigree and growing fan base, she’s one to watch as the league continues to globalize.

