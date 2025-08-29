Kahleah Cooper’s contract with Phoenix Mercury: Her salary and remaining time on the team

Kahleah Cooper has quickly become a defining presence for the Phoenix Mercury, blending veteran poise with a competitive spark that energizes both teammates and fans. Her arrival has shifted expectations for the team.

Her performances on the court hint at the bigger role she could play in shaping the franchise’s next chapter. WNBA observers are taking note of her influence, both in crucial moments and in how the team organizes around her.

As the team prepares for another season, her trajectory remains a central storyline. Her future with the team is under the spotlight, with plenty of questions about how she will continue to impact their ambitions.

What is Kahleah Cooper’s salary with the Phoenix Mercury?

Kahleah Copper enters the 2025 WNBA season as one of the highest-paid players on the Phoenix Mercury roster. According to Spotrac, she is set to earn a base salary of $245,059 this season.

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during media day in 2025. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Her compensation is part of a two-year contract valued at $490,118, signed prior to her trade from the Chicago Sky. This contract underscores the franchise’s commitment to building a competitive team around her talents.

As the league’s financial landscape continues to evolve, her contract highlights the increasing recognition of player value and the growing investment in top-tier talent.

Kahleah Cooper’s contract: How long does the deal last?

Kahleah Copper’s current contract with Phoenix is set to conclude at the end of the 2025 WNBA season. This timeline positions her as a potential free agent in the upcoming offseason, opening the door for discussions about her future with the team.

The Mercury’s management faces decisions regarding roster construction and salary cap allocations, with her contract status being a pivotal factor in these considerations. Her performance and leadership will likely influence the team’s approach to contract negotiations and potential roster adjustments.

As the season progresses, both her and the franchise will navigate the dynamics of performance, team needs, and financial strategy, determining the path forward for one of the league’s standout players.