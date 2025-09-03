Kahleah Cooper’s profile: All about the Phoenix Mercury guard – Age, height, career and more

Kahleah Copper’s name carries weight in the WNBA, not just for her scoring ability but for the spark she brings to every team she joins. Her presence is more than athletic—it’s magnetic, reshaping games and lifting those around her.

From her college years to her rise as a professional, she has shown an instinct for seizing big moments. Each season added a new layer to her story, with triumphs that reflected both her talent and her relentless drive to improve.

Stepping onto the floor for the Phoenix Mercury, she brings with her a championship mindset and a proven track record. But what makes her story compelling is how she continues to grow, adding new chapters to her career.

How old is Kahleah Cooper?

Kahleah Copper was born on August 28, 1994, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As of 2025, she is 31 years old. Her trajectory reflects the steady growth of an athlete who entered the league in 2016 and has since become one of the most important figures in women’s basketball.

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during media day in 2025. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How tall is Kahleah Cooper?

Kahleah Copper’s official height is 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 meters). This build gives her the versatility to play both as a guard and forward, a duality that has allowed her to adapt to different team systems throughout her career.

Her height, combined with athleticism and defensive awareness, has been key to her consistency in the league. It is one of the defining traits that makes her an impactful player both in the paint and on the perimeter.

Kahleah Cooper’s love life and family

Kahleah Copper grew up in Philadelphia and was raised by her mother, Leticia Copper, who was a decisive influence in her development. Leticia’s battle against breast cancer deeply impacted Kahleah, and her recovery became a source of strength that continues to inspire the player’s career choices.

On a personal level, she is engaged to Binta Daisy Drammeh, a Swedish professional basketball player. Reports of their engagement surfaced in late 2023, adding a new chapter to her life away from the court.

She has maintained a private stance regarding her personal relationships, but her bond with Drammeh and her family background are widely recognized elements of her story.

What is Kahleah Cooper’s jersey number?

Since her move to the Phoenix Mercury, Kahleah Cooper has worn the #2 jersey. This number represents the beginning of her new stage in Arizona after several successful years with the Chicago Sky.

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury gets sets up to shoot a free-throw during the second half against the Chicago Sky in 2025. (Source: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Jersey numbers often gain symbolic meaning in professional sports, and for her, the #2 has already become associated with her leadership role in a team undergoing renewal while seeking to regain a place among the WNBA’s elite.

Kahleah Cooper’s career highlights

WNBA Champion (2021): She played a decisive role in the Chicago Sky’s historic run to their first league title. Her scoring ability and intensity on both ends of the floor were central to the team’s postseason surge, particularly in the Finals against the Phoenix Mercury.

WNBA Finals MVP (2021): Her performance in the championship series cemented her as a star. She averaged 17 points per game during the Finals, including explosive offensive stretches that turned the momentum in Chicago’s favor. The award recognized her as the driving force behind the Sky’s triumph.

Four-time WNBA All-Star (2021–2024): Selection to four consecutive All-Star Games confirmed her consistency among the league’s elite. Her versatility as a scorer, defender, and leader earned her recognition from coaches, peers, and fans, highlighting her status as one of the faces of the WNBA during this period.

WNBA Three-Point Contest Champion (2023): She added a new chapter to her repertoire by winning the Three-Point Contest. The victory showcased her improved perimeter shooting, underlining her evolution from a slasher early in her career to a complete offensive threat capable of stretching defenses.

All-WNBA Second Team (2024): In 2024, her overall production earned her a spot on the All-WNBA Second Team. The recognition came after one of her most complete seasons, in which she balanced scoring efficiency with defensive impact and leadership responsibilities on the court.

FIBA World Cup Champion (2022): She was part of Team USA’s roster that captured the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA World Cup. Her inclusion reflected the depth of her talent and adaptability, as she contributed in a supporting role to a squad filled with established stars.

Olympic Gold Medalist (Paris 2024): Two years later, she reached the pinnacle of international competition by securing an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Games. It was both a personal milestone and a continuation of her reputation as a reliable player on the global stage.

EuroLeague MVP and All-EuroLeague First Team (2022): During her overseas career, she left an imprint in Europe as well. Playing in the EuroLeague, she earned MVP honors for the regular season and a place in the All-EuroLeague First Team. Her ability to adapt to the European style of play demonstrated her versatility and reinforced her international reputation.

