Kayla McBride’s profile: Age, height, partner, career, injury and all about the Minnesota Lynx player

In Minnesota, Kayla McBride has become more than a scorer—she’s a presence that changes the flow of a game before the first whistle. Every shot, every cut reflects years of dedication and a sharp understanding of the court.

Her WNBA career has seen triumphs and trials alike. Injuries have interrupted her rhythm, but each return has revealed a player who adapts, evolves and refuses to let setbacks define her story.

Beyond the hardwood, her life paints a broader picture. From personal milestones to off-court pursuits, the Minnesota Lynx forward is crafting a narrative that blends talent, resilience and a quiet, compelling charisma.

How old is Kayla McBride?

Born on June 25, 1992, in Erie, Pennsylvania, Kayla McBride is 33 years old as of 2025. Her journey from a standout at Notre Dame to a seasoned WNBA veteran reflects a decade of growth, resilience, and consistent performance.

Kayla McBride #21 of the Minnesota Lynx looks on against the Seattle Storm in 2025. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

How tall is Kayla McBride?

Measuring 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 meters), Kayla McBride’s height gives her an advantage as a shooting guard. Her stature allows her to compete effectively against taller opponents, contributing to her reputation as a versatile and formidable player.

Kayla McBride’s love life and family

Kayla McBride is the eldest daughter of LaMont and LuAnn McBride, with two younger sisters, Karlee and Jayden, and a younger brother, Aaron. Her father, LaMont, played a significant role in her early basketball development, serving as a high school official and participating in summer camps.

While she maintains a private personal life, her family background and relationships have occasionally been highlighted. Her journey reflects a balance between professional dedication and personal connections, though specific details remain largely undisclosed.

Kayla McBride’s injury

Throughout her career, Kayla McBride has faced several injuries that have tested her resilience. In 2016, she suffered a significant right foot injury that sidelined her for the remainder of the season. Despite this setback, she returned stronger, continuing to be a key contributor to her teams in subsequent seasons.

In 2025, she experienced a knee injury during a game against the Washington Mystics. While the initial scene was concerning, she returned to the game shortly after, demonstrating her toughness and determination.

What is Kayla McBride’s jersey number?

Kayla McBride dons the number 21 jersey for the Minnesota Lynx, a number she chose to honor her mentor, Charlie Ward. Ward, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NBA player, had a profound influence on her during her formative years.

Kayla McBride #21 of the Minnesota Lynx is introduced during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

His guidance and mentorship left an indelible mark on her, leading her to adopt his number as a tribute to his impact on her life and career. This choice reflects her deep respect for those who have shaped her journey.

The number 21 has become more than just a jersey number; it symbolizes the values of mentorship, respect, and the importance of giving back. Fans and teammates alike recognize her not only for her skills but also for the integrity and gratitude she carries with her, embodied in the number she wears.

Kayla McBride’s career highlights

2014 – WNBA debut | A promising start: She entered the WNBA as the third overall pick in the 2014 Draft, selected by the San Antonio Stars. In her rookie season, she quickly made an impact, leading the team in scoring and earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team. Her performance set the stage for a promising career.

2015 – All-Star selection | Recognition of talent: Just her second season, her exceptional skills on the court earned her a selection to the 2015 WNBA All-Star Game. This recognition highlighted her scoring ability and solidified her status as one of the league’s rising stars.

2016 – Career-high scoring | Offensive prowess: In 2016, she achieved a career-high, averaging 17.1 points per game. Her offensive versatility and scoring consistency were pivotal for her team’s success, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure.

2018 – Trade to Las Vegas Aces | New beginnings: Midway through the 2018 season, she was traded to the Las Vegas Aces. This transition marked a new chapter in her career, where she continued to develop her game and contribute significantly to her team’s performance.

2021 – Signing with Minnesota Lynx | A new chapter: In 2021, she signed with the Minnesota Lynx, bringing her veteran experience and scoring ability to the team. Her leadership and skill set have been instrumental in the Lynx’s competitive edge in the league.

2024 – Fourth All-Star selection | Continued excellence: Her consistent performance earned her a fourth All-Star selection in 2024. This achievement underscored her enduring excellence and her status as one of the league’s premier players.

2024 – WNBA Finals appearance | Nearing the pinnacle: The 2024 season saw her and the Minnesota Lynx reach the WNBA Finals. Although they fell short of the championship, her contributions were vital in leading her team to the finals, marking a significant milestone in her career.

2025 – All-Star replacement | Recognition amidst challenges: In 2025, she was named an All-Star replacement, stepping in for the injured Rhyne Howard. This recognition came during a season where she continued to showcase her resilience and skill, further cementing her legacy in the league.

2025 – Surpassing 600 career three-pointers | A milestone achieved: In 2025, she surpassed 600 career three-pointers, joining an elite group of players in WNBA history. This milestone highlighted her shooting prowess and consistency over the years.

2025 – Unrivaled league success | Dominating the offseason: During the offseason, she excelled in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, leading her team with an average of 24.7 points per game. Her performance in this league showcased her adaptability and continued dominance in the sport.