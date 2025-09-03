Li Yueru’s profile: Age, height, career milestones, private life and more about the Dallas Wings center

Li Yueru emerged from Shanxi, as a young athlete whose height and skill set immediately set her apart. Her early training in China hinted at a center who could dominate both domestically and, eventually, on international courts.

Before joining the WNBA, she built a reputation in China’s WCBA, showcasing versatility and resilience against top-tier competition. Those years forged the foundation of a player ready to transition to one of the most competitive leagues.

With the Dallas Wings, she brings size, agility, and a developing skill set to the frontcourt. Her journey reflects a blend of ambition and growth, leaving observers curious about how she will continue shaping her professional story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Li Yueru?

Born on March 28, 1999, in Changzhi, Shanxi, China, Li Yueru is 26 years old. Despite her relatively young age, she has accumulated significant experience both domestically and internationally. Her journey from China’s basketball courts to the WNBA showcases her rapid development and adaptability.

Li Yueru #28 of the Dallas Wings shoots the ball during the second half against the Indiana Fever in 2025. (Source: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How tall is Li Yueru?

Li Yueru’s imposing height of 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) makes her a formidable presence on the court. Her stature allows her to excel in the center position, contributing significantly to her team’s defense and rebounding efforts. Her physical attributes have been a key factor in her success across various leagues.

Advertisement

Li Yueru’s personal background

Li Yueru was born in China, where her exceptional height and athletic potential were evident from an early age. Her formative years were shaped by local training programs that emphasized fundamentals and discipline, laying the foundation for a professional career.

Advertisement

Before making the leap to the WNBA, she honed her skills in China’s WCBA with the Guangdong Dolphins and Inner Mongolia, gaining competitive experience and developing versatility on the court. Her time in domestic leagues provided a strong base that prepared her for international competition.

She has consistently maintained a private personal life, focusing on her professional growth rather than public exposure. Her dedication to basketball has been the defining feature of her journey, illustrating a commitment to the sport that drives her performance in the WNBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Li Yueru’s jersey number?

Li Yueru wears the number 28 with the Dallas Wings, a number she has carried since joining the WNBA. While she has not publicly explained the personal significance of this number, it has become synonymous with her presence in the paint and her identity as a rising WNBA center.

Li Yueru #28 of the Seattle Storm during the WNBA game at PHX Arena on June 07, 2025. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Her jersey has appeared in highlight reels across multiple teams, symbolizing her transition from domestic leagues in China to the global stage. The number 28 has also become a recognizable identifier for fans following her growth and contributions on the court.

Advertisement

Li Yueru’s career highlights

WCBA beginnings: She started her professional career in China with the Guangdong Dolphins before moving to Inner Mongolia. Her performance in the WCBA established her as a dominant post player with strong rebounding and shot-blocking abilities.

Advertisement

WNBA Draft selection (2019): Selected by the Atlanta Dream in the 2019 WNBA Draft, she opted to continue developing in China before joining the league, demonstrating strategic career planning and maturity beyond her years.

Transition to Los Angeles Sparks: In 2024, she joined the Sparks, continuing to refine her offensive and defensive game while gaining crucial minutes in a competitive WNBA environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings (2025): She was traded to the Seattle Storm and later to the Dallas Wings in 2025. With the Wings, she quickly made an impact in the frontcourt, averaging 7+ points and nearly 6 rebounds per game before a knee injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season.

Playing style recognition: She is celebrated for her height, agility, and skill in the post. Analysts note her ability to protect the rim, secure rebounds, and contribute offensively with mid-range scoring, making her a versatile asset in any frontcourt rotation.