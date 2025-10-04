Mercury HC Nate Tibbetts receives key injury update on Alyssa Thomas ahead of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals

The opening game of the WNBA Finals went to the Las Vegas Aces after a narrow three-point victory. But the bad news for the Phoenix Mercury extended beyond the final score, as Alyssa Thomas was unable to finish the game in top physical condition, raising concerns for Nate Tibbetts‘ squad.

One of the most experienced power forwards in the league caused concern after appearing to suffer discomfort in one of her hands, showing visible signs of pain. However, after undergoing the necessary tests, results showed no major issues, and she is expected to be available for Game 2.

The news was reported by journalist Kendra Andrews, who, through her official X account (formerly Twitter), reassured the entire franchise ahead of what’s to come.

“Alyssa Thomas underwent an MRI on her left hand last night and the results are clean, sources tell ESPN,” the insider reported. “She was flexing her hand throughout the end of the game, appearing to be in some discomfort. But she’s cleared to play Game 2, per source.”

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury.

Tibbetts breaks down the loss

While it’s still early, an initial setback can be a warning sign for any team. That’s how Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts sees it. Following his team’s 89–86 loss, Tibbetts offered a brief analysis of what went wrong.

“They went zone. We got up (by) nine, and they went zone. Kind of made us stand a little bit,” he said via Desert Wave Media Co. “I thought we had some good looks. Give them credit for mixing up their defense.

“I thought it was a good adjustment. We didn’t handle it well, and that was part of the reason she didn’t get as many shots in the second half as them going to that zone.”

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury.

When and where is Game 2 between the Aces and Mercury?

The championship atmosphere returns to the desert this Sunday afternoon for a pivotal Game 2 of the 2025 WNBA Finals. The Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with tip-off scheduled for 3:00 PM ET.

After the Aces narrowly edged out the Mercury in a thrilling Game 1 to take the early series lead, this afternoon’s matchup is crucial: Phoenix will be fighting to level the best-of-seven series before it shifts to the Footprint Center, while the reigning champion Aces look to establish a commanding 2-0 advantage on their home court.