What happens if Packers lose or win vs Vikings today in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The Green Bay Packers, led by Matt LaFleur, close out their NFL regular season with a visit to the Minnesota Vikings.

By Matías Persuh

Matt LaFleur leaves the field after the Packers lost to the Panthers.
Week 18 marks the final chapter of the 2025 NFL regular season for all 32 teams. The Green Bay Packers have been a notable presence in the NFC North, and their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings could prove crucial in determining their playoff fate.

With one eye already on what could happen next week, the Packers arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium with Clayton Tune as starter—not Jordan Love or Malik Willis. Undoubtedly, resting players in Week 18 can be key for the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ fate had been sealed for some time. After struggling to find their footing throughout the season, Kevin O’Connell’s squad was quickly eliminated from any playoff contention.

What happens if Packers lose vs Vikings?

If the Packers lose to the Vikings today, it will have no impact on their postseason positioning, as Green Bay is already locked into the No. 7 seed. It would finish with a 9-7-1 record, placing second in its division behind the Bears.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled.

What happens if Packers defeat the Vikings?

If the Packers defeat the Vikings, their playoff position also will remain unchanged. A victory would allow Green Bay to finish the regular season with a 10-6-1 record and snap its current three-game losing streak, providing much-needed momentum before the postseason.

Even with a win, the Packers are guaranteed to start the playoffs on the road against the No. 2 seed, which will be either the Chicago Bears or the Philadelphia Eagles. At this stage, it’s crucial for the team to keep its roster as healthy as possible.

Matías Persuh
