Sophie Cunningham provides injury update with strong warning to rest of the WNBA

The final stretch of the WNBA season has been filled with setbacks for the Indiana Fever, all injury-related. On one hand, a groin injury has kept Caitlin Clark sidelined for some time. On the other, and far more serious, a severe knee injury has ruled Sophie Cunningham out for the remainder of the competition.

Currently sitting in playoff position, Stephanie White’s squad is fighting to finish as high as possible in the Eastern Conference — a feat that would be remarkable considering the number and severity of injuries the team has endured in recent months.

It’s well known that Cunningham is very active on social media, and through her official Instagram account, she posted a peculiar story showing herself smiling — along with a serious warning regarding her health status.

“Starting to feel like me again so yall better watch (expletive) out,” she stated, accompanied by two smiling emojis. While there are still no signs of a potential return, all indications suggest she’ll be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

What injury did Sophie Cunningham suffer?

Cunningham tore the MCL in her right knee during a game against the Connecticut Sun on August 17th. The injury occurred when Sun guard Bria Hartley accidentally fell into her leg during a play.

While Cunningham has been in good spirits and has begun her recovery, her return to the court is not expected until the 2026 season. The Fever, who have been battling an injury-plagued season, will now have to navigate the rest of their playoff push without the valuable guard.

The current situation surrounding Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a right groin injury, an ailment she first sustained on July 15 during a game against the Connecticut Sun. The WNBA‘s biggest name has missed 18 consecutive games and her absence has been a major blow to the Fever as they fight for a playoff spot.

While Clark has been seen participating in non-contact drills and shootarounds, head coach Stephanie White has maintained a cautious approach, stating that a return is contingent upon Clark being able to handle multiple full-contact practices without any setbacks.

There is no official timeline for her return, though there is hope she could be back on the court before the end of the regular season, a potential boost as the team navigates a crucial late-season stretch.