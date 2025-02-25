WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese react to Diana Taurasi’s retirement

After months of speculation, WNBA and Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi will retire from the league after 20 seasons, as she announced in a Time’s magazine article. Soon after the news broke, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese reacted on social media.

“Legend,” Clark wrote on her Instagram story, sharing the news. Recently, Clark had talked about Taurasi’s legacy in an interview with Nike. Picking Taurasi as her favorite matchup among the WNBA stars who are also signed with the brand, she called her an “icon.”

“I’ll just say DT, because she’s such an icon in our sport and has been in the game for so long. You know, getting to share the court with her was pretty fun, and you just see her competitive spirit. Even though you’re not on her team, you can just feel it as a competitor,” the Indiana Fever guard explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Reese shared a video of her and Taurasi on her Instagram stories with the caption: “Legend. Goat. Winner. Thank you, DT.” Meanwhile, Los Angeles Sparks’ Cameron Brink also posted on her Instagram stories a video with Taurasi, “Real legend.”

Advertisement

The WNBA’s message for Taurasi

The Phoenix Mercury star confirmed her goodbye to the WNBA after months of speculation. At the end of last season, the Mercury celebrate her career in their last home game. “Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy,” she told Sean Gregory.

Advertisement

see also Game-changing milestones: The WNBA’s most unbreakable records

The WNBA also published a tribute to Taurasi on their social media accounts: “Thank you Diana for changing the game forever, all of the accolades could never amount to the type of person and edge you embodied when you stepped out there on the court.”

Advertisement

Taurasi’s accomplished career

Taurasi has built one of the most accomplished careers in basketball history, becoming the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and a symbol of excellence in the sport. Since being drafted first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, she has consistently dominated the league. She won WNBA Rookie of the Year award and led Phoenix to three championships in 2007, 2009, and 2014.

She has been named WNBA Finals MVP twice (2009, 2014) and earned 14 All-WNBA selections. On the other hand, she also played a crucial role in USA Basketball’s international dominance. Taurasi has won five Olympic gold medals (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), the most by any basketball player.

Advertisement