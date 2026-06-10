Why is Poland not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Poland narrowly missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic qualifying campaign. Discover how the European nation fell short of reaching the tournament.

Poland will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after falling short during the UEFA qualification process. Despite putting together a competitive campaign and remaining in contention until the playoffs, the Polish national team ultimately failed to secure one of Europe’s spots at the tournament.

The disappointment came after Poland finished second in their qualifying group behind the Netherlands, narrowly missing automatic qualification. That result forced the team into the playoff path, where their World Cup hopes remained alive but depended on winning a series of knockout matches to reach the tournament.

For a country with a rich soccer tradition and one of the game’s most recognizable forwards in Robert Lewandowski, the elimination was a major setback. It also raised questions about the future of the national team as it prepares for a new cycle following another missed opportunity on the international stage.

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How did Poland fall short in World Cup qualifying?

Poland collected 17 points during the UEFA group stage but finished three points behind the Netherlands, which secured the automatic qualification spot. While the Polish squad produced several positive results throughout the campaign, it was unable to gain enough ground to overtake the group leaders.

Players from Poland celebrate after scoring 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

That second-place finish sent Poland into the UEFA playoffs, where every match became a must-win situation. The team advanced to the decisive playoff final but faced a difficult challenge away from home against Sweden.

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The playoff proved to be the end of Poland’s World Cup journey. Sweden emerged with a dramatic 3-2 victory, eliminating the Poles and securing its own place in the tournament while leaving Poland on the outside looking in.

What does the elimination mean for Robert Lewandowski and Poland?

The failure to qualify could mark the end of Robert Lewandowski’s World Cup career. The legendary striker has been the face of Polish soccer for more than a decade and played a central role in multiple international tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

With Lewandowski not playing at the 2026 World Cup as he approaches the latter stages of his career, many supporters fear Qatar 2022 will go down as his last appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

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Poland now turn their attention toward rebuilding and preparing for future competitions. While the squad still possesses quality talent, the challenge will be developing the next generation capable of returning the country to major international tournaments.