Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Robert Lewandowski is one of the faces that many fans wanted to see in the 2026 World Cup, but his absence from the tournament has a clear answer related to his national team.

Robert Lewandowski missing an international tournament is something few expect to happen, but the reality is that he won’t be at the 2026 World Cup simply because Poland didn’t qualify. Without his national team joining the other UEFA nations in the tournament, he will just watch it from home.

Lewandowski will be one of the many famous names missing the tournament, which could somehow affect attendance numbers in some stadiums and merchandise sales. And with a large Polish community in the United States, it will also hurt their feelings.

The last time Lewandowski played in a World Cup was the 2022 edition, where he scored in two different games: once against Saudi Arabia in a 2-0 win, and a single goal against France in a 3-1 loss. His last goal scored with the national team came on March 26, 2026, against Albania in a 1-1 draw.

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How old will Lewandowski be for the 2030 World Cup?

For the 2030 World Cup, Lewandowski will be 41 years old. He will probably be unable to play in an international tournament of that caliber with Poland, but he could help his team qualify just like Cristiano Ronaldo is doing with Portugal at that age.

Poland missing Lewandowski for a future World Cup is something they will feel deeply because he is the national team’s top scorer with 89 goals. He had some trouble with the previous manager, but he is back and could help the team in the upcoming qualifiers.

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Whatever Lewandowski decides in the upcoming months or years will surely make a big impact on the soccer world. But after a long career, he is leaving behind records, trophies, and international highlights that will last long in history.