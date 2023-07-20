Adriana Leon is going to be one of the names to follow in the Canadian team. During the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup, she is set to be a player that could make a significant impact in Canada’s quest for their first title ever in the competition.

Leon has been a key member of the group that had an historic achievement in 2021, when they won the gold medal at the Olympics. With a frequent presence on the international stage, she has represented Canada in multiple prestigious tournaments. Notably, she did so in the last two Women’s World Cups (Canada 2015 and France 2019).

Her current club, a worldwide juggernaut like Manchester United, provides her with valuable experience to contribute. Despite she has also collected three Concacaf silver medals, there is another championship to highlight considering Leon was part of the NCAA tournament that saw Notre Dame winning it all in 2010.

How old is Adriana Leon?

Adriana Leon is 30 years old. She was born on October 2, 1992. Her birthplace was Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Who are Adriana Leon’s parents?

Adriana Leon’s parents are Pedro Jose Leon and Lucrecia Larrea.

Is Adriana Leon in a relationship?

Adriana Leon is presumed to be single.

What is Adriana Leon’s salary?

Adriana Leon’s salary is unknown, but she is said to have a net worth of around one million dollars.

Adriana Leon’s Social Media Accounts

Adriana Leon’s Instagram account is @_adrianaleon_, as her Twitter username is @LeonAdriana9.