England vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

England and Spain will face off this Sunday, August 20 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the grand final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Two teams are pitted against each other, one of which was considered a top contender. It’s none other than England, who, along with the United States, Japan, and Australia, were the primary favorites.

Following the elimination of the Americans, England emerged as the primary favorites, and they have certainly justified that status. Their opponents will be Spain, a formidable team that wasn’t initially considered among the top favorites. However, they are undoubtedly aiming to create a major upset and clinch the title.

England vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 1:00 PM

France: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Greece: 1:00 PM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 PM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 12:00 PM

Philippines: 6:00 PM

Poland: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Spain: 12:00 PM

Sweden: 12:00 PM

Switzerland: 12:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

United States: 6:00 AM (ET)

England vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: 7plus, Seven, Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Star Sports Select HD1, T Sports, Toffee Live

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Canvas, Tipik

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Canada: TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, TSN+, RDS App, TSN1, CTV App, Noovo

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, NRK1, TV3 Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: France 2, Free, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV

Greece: ANT1, ANT1+

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, FanCode, DD Sports, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

International: Youtube

Ireland: BBC Red Button , BBC iPlayer , RTE Player , ITVX , BBC Sport Web , UTV , TalkSport Radio UK , STV Scotland , BBC One , BBC Radio 5 Live , RTE 2 , ITV 1 UK

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Mexico: TUDN, ViX, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports, Arryadia TNT, Arryadia 3, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, and Prime TV

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, HRT 2

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football

Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, TRT Spor, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RAI Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC One, STV Scotland, BBC Sport Web, UTV, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, FOX Network, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO.