England and Spain will face off this Sunday, August 20 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the grand final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Two teams are pitted against each other, one of which was considered a top contender. It’s none other than England, who, along with the United States, Japan, and Australia, were the primary favorites.
Following the elimination of the Americans, England emerged as the primary favorites, and they have certainly justified that status. Their opponents will be Spain, a formidable team that wasn’t initially considered among the top favorites. However, they are undoubtedly aiming to create a major upset and clinch the title.
England vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Canada: 6:00 AM
Croatia: 12:00 PM
Denmark: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 1:00 PM
France: 12:00 PM
Germany: 12:00 PM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
Greece: 1:00 PM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 11:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 12:00 PM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 12:00 PM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 12:00 PM
Philippines: 6:00 PM
Poland: 12:00 PM
Portugal: 11:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 12:00 PM
Singapore: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Sweden: 12:00 PM
Switzerland: 12:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 11:00 AM
United States: 6:00 AM (ET)
England vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: 7plus, Seven, Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Star Sports Select HD1, T Sports, Toffee Live
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Canvas, Tipik
Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Canada: TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, TSN+, RDS App, TSN1, CTV App, Noovo
Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, NRK1, TV3 Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: France 2, Free, Molotov
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV
Greece: ANT1, ANT1+
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, FanCode, DD Sports, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
International: Youtube
Ireland: BBC Red Button , BBC iPlayer , RTE Player , ITVX , BBC Sport Web , UTV , TalkSport Radio UK , STV Scotland , BBC One , BBC Radio 5 Live , RTE 2 , ITV 1 UK
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Mexico: TUDN, ViX, TUDN Live
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports, Arryadia TNT, Arryadia 3, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, and Prime TV
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, HRT 2
Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain
Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, TRT Spor, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RAI Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC One, STV Scotland, BBC Sport Web, UTV, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Player, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, FOX Network, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO.