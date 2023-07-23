Italy vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Italy play against Argentina this Monday, July 24 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Italy vs Argentina online free in the US on Fubo]

This Italy vs. Argentina matchup in the Women’s World Cup promises to be an exciting clash. Both teams boast talented players with solid defensive structures and swift attacking strategies. Italy’s disciplined defense and efficient ball distribution will pose a challenge for Argentine’s dynamic and skillful forwards.

Argentina, on the other hand, will rely on their agility and counter-attacking abilities to break through Italian defensive line. The outcome of this match will likely hinge on which team can capitalize on their opponent’s weaknesses while maintaining composure under pressure. Fans can anticipate a thrilling and closely contested encounter on the field.

Italy vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 AM

Australia: 4:00 PM

Bangladesh: 12:00 PM

Belgium: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 3:00 AM

Canada: 2:00 AM

Croatia: 8:00 AM

Denmark: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 9:00 AM

France: 8:00 AM

Germany: 8:00 AM

Ghana: 6:00 AM

Greece: 9:00 AM

India: 11:30 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 AM

Israel: 9:00 AM

Italy: 8:00 AM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM

Japan: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 AM

Malaysia: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 8:00 AM

New Zealand: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 AM

Norway: 8:00 AM

Philippines: 2:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 AM

Portugal: 7:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 AM

Serbia: 8:00 AM

Singapore: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 AM

Spain: 8:00 AM

Sweden: 8:00 AM

Switzerland: 8:00 AM

UAE: 10:00 AM

UK: 7:00 AM

United States: 2:00 AM (ET)

Italy vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Public Television, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: RDS App, TSN1, TSN5, TSN4, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: France 3, Free, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, RTE Player

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Rai Play, RAI 1

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Prime TV

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: V Sport 1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF zwei, RSI La 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, STV Player, UTV, ITVX, ITV 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.