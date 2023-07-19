Women's World Cup 2023: How many players are in each squad of the FWWC?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be one of the biggest sporting events of the year at the international level, with the best players in the world vying for the title.

The squads’ structure in this tournament are similar to those in the men’s tournament. The players are called up by the national team’s head coach, and a final list is announced with the players who will travel to represent the country.

One of the most powerful squads in the 2023 Women’s World Cup is the United States. They are the defending champions and have a deadly attacking formation. However, other national teams have defenders ready to stop them.

Roster size of each squad in the Women’s World Cup 2023

All rosters will have a maximum of 23 players, of which 3 must be goalkeepers. According to the tournament rules, national teams may replace a player from the list of 23 in case of injury, but up to 24 hours before the start of the tournament.

The United States, Italy, and China are the only three national teams that have 22 squad players playing in domestic leagues within their countries, while only one woman plays overseas.

The domestic league with the greatest representation among the national teams is the English Women’s Super League, with a total of 106 players. The National Women’s Soccer League of the United States is second on the list, with 86 players in squads from different countries.