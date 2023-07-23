Colombia face South Korea this Monday, July 24 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The upcoming clash between Colombia and South Korea in the Women’s World Cup is set to be an intriguing battle. Both teams possess talented players and a strong team ethic. Colombia will rely on their flair and creativity in the attacking third, while South Korea‘s disciplined defense and quick transitions will be vital.
The midfield battle will play a crucial role, with both sides seeking to control possession. Korean speed on the wings could trouble Colombia’s backline, while South American’s set-piece prowess may prove decisive. This match promises to be a closely contested affair, with both teams eyeing a crucial victory, getting their first 3 points.
Colombia vs South Korea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 PM (July 25)
Belgium: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Egypt: 5:00 AM (July 25)
France: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Germany: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Ghana: 2:00 AM (July 25)
Greece: 5:00 AM (July 25)
India: 7:30 AM (July 25)
Indonesia: 10:00 AM (July 25)
Ireland: 3:00 AM (July 25)
Israel: 5:00 AM (July 25)
Italy: 4:00 AM (July 25)
South Korea: 11:00 AM (July 25)
Malaysia: 10:00 AM (July 25)
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 AM (July 25)
New Zealand: 3:00 PM (July 25)
Norway: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Philippines: 10:00 AM (July 25)
Poland: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Portugal: 3:00 AM (July 25)
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 AM (July 25)
Spain: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Sweden: 4:00 AM (July 25)
Switzerland: 4:00 AM (July 25)
UAE: 6:00 AM (July 25)
UK: 3:00 AM (July 25)
United States: 10:00 PM (ET)
Colombia vs South Korea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro channels, GloboEsporte.com
Canada: TSN1, TSN4, RDS, TSN+, TSN5, RDS App
Denmark: NRK1, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Molotov, France 2, Free
Germany: sportschau.de
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: ANT1+
India: DD Sports, FanCode
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: BBC One, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
Israel: Sport 4
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.