Panama and Jamaica will face each other this Saturday, July 29 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Undoubtedly, it is a crucial game in Group F as it could be the last chance for both teams to qualify. For Panama, they have just suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in Matchday 1, so another loss would eliminate them from the competition.
As for Jamaica, they earned a creditable draw against France, giving them a good chance to compete for qualification. However, to achieve this, they must secure a positive result against Panama, as in Matchday 3 they will be up against the favorites, Brazil.
Panama vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 10:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 2:30 PM
Denmark: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 2:30 PM
Germany: 2:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
Greece: 3:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 PM
Italy: 2:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 PM
New Zealand: 12:30 AM (July 30)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 2:30 PM
Panama: 7:30 AM
Philippines: 8:30 PM
Poland: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Sweden: 2:30 PM
Switzerland: 2:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 1:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM (ET)
Panama vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Canada: TSN4, RDS Info, TSN1, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, NRK1, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: W9, 6play, Free, Molotov
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Greece: ANT1+, ANT1
India: FanCode, DD Sports
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, ITV 4, ITVX
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Television Jamaica
Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway
Panama: RPC, TVMax, Medcom GO, Tigo Sports Panama, ViX
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, NRK1
Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF two, W9 Suisse
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV4
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App.