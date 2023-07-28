Panama vs Jamaica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Panama and Jamaica will face each other this Saturday, July 29 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Undoubtedly, it is a crucial game in Group F as it could be the last chance for both teams to qualify. For Panama, they have just suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in Matchday 1, so another loss would eliminate them from the competition.

As for Jamaica, they earned a creditable draw against France, giving them a good chance to compete for qualification. However, to achieve this, they must secure a positive result against Panama, as in Matchday 3 they will be up against the favorites, Brazil.

Panama vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 10:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Canada: 8:30 AM

Croatia: 2:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 2:30 PM

Germany: 2:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

Greece: 3:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 PM

New Zealand: 12:30 AM (July 30)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 2:30 PM

Panama: 7:30 AM

Philippines: 8:30 PM

Poland: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Sweden: 2:30 PM

Switzerland: 2:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 1:30 PM

United States: 8:30 AM (ET)

Panama vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN4, RDS Info, TSN1, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, NRK1, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: W9, 6play, Free, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Greece: ANT1+, ANT1

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, ITV 4, ITVX

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: Television Jamaica

Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway

Panama: RPC, TVMax, Medcom GO, Tigo Sports Panama, ViX

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, NRK1

Switzerland: TRT Spor, SRF two, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App.