Sweden will play against Italy this Saturday, July 29 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Sweden vs Italy online free in the US on Fubo]
As expected, the debut was a victory for the Swedes against South Africa, but it was by no means an easy game for them. It was a hard-fought 2-1 victory with a goal scored after 90 minutes. Without a doubt, those were three very valuable points, especially since they had initially been trailing.
Now, they will face Italy, the main contenders to take the leadership of Group G. The Italians come from defeating Argentina with some difficulties, thanks to a goal scored in the 87th minute. Undoubtedly, those were three important points in a game that seemed to be heading for a draw. Now, they are aiming for another victory to secure their qualification.
Sweden vs Italy: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 AM
Australia: 5:30 PM
Bangladesh: 1:30 PM
Belgium: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 4:30 AM
Canada: 3:30 AM
Croatia: 9:30 AM
Denmark: 9:30 AM
Egypt: 10:30 AM
France: 9:30 AM
Germany: 9:30 AM
Ghana: 7:30 AM
Greece: 10:30 AM
India: 1:00 PM
Indonesia: 3:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 AM
Israel: 10:30 AM
Italy: 9:30 AM
Jamaica: 2:30 AM
Kenya: 10:30 AM
Malaysia: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 AM
Morocco: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 9:30 AM
New Zealand: 7:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 AM
Norway: 9:30 AM
Philippines: 3:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 AM
Portugal: 8:30 AM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 AM
Serbia: 9:30 AM
Singapore: 3:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 AM
Spain: 9:30 AM
Sweden: 9:30 AM
Switzerland: 9:30 AM
UAE: 11:30 AM
UK: 8:30 AM
United States: 3:30 AM (ET)
Sweden vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Canada: TSN4, TSN3, TSN+, RDS App, TSN1
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, France 2, Molotov
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: ANT1+
India: FanCode, DD Sports
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: BBC Two, RTE 2, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Rai Play, RAI 1
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: NRK Sport, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, TV3 Norway
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Sport Web
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.