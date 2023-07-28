Sweden vs Italy: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Sweden will play against Italy this Saturday, July 29 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Sweden vs Italy online free in the US on Fubo]

As expected, the debut was a victory for the Swedes against South Africa, but it was by no means an easy game for them. It was a hard-fought 2-1 victory with a goal scored after 90 minutes. Without a doubt, those were three very valuable points, especially since they had initially been trailing.

Now, they will face Italy, the main contenders to take the leadership of Group G. The Italians come from defeating Argentina with some difficulties, thanks to a goal scored in the 87th minute. Undoubtedly, those were three important points in a game that seemed to be heading for a draw. Now, they are aiming for another victory to secure their qualification.

Sweden vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 AM

Australia: 5:30 PM

Bangladesh: 1:30 PM

Belgium: 9:30 AM

Brazil: 4:30 AM

Canada: 3:30 AM

Croatia: 9:30 AM

Denmark: 9:30 AM

Egypt: 10:30 AM

France: 9:30 AM

Germany: 9:30 AM

Ghana: 7:30 AM

Greece: 10:30 AM

India: 1:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 AM

Israel: 10:30 AM

Italy: 9:30 AM

Jamaica: 2:30 AM

Kenya: 10:30 AM

Malaysia: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 AM

Morocco: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 9:30 AM

New Zealand: 7:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 AM

Norway: 9:30 AM

Philippines: 3:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 AM

Portugal: 8:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 AM

Serbia: 9:30 AM

Singapore: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 AM

Spain: 9:30 AM

Sweden: 9:30 AM

Switzerland: 9:30 AM

UAE: 11:30 AM

UK: 8:30 AM

United States: 3:30 AM (ET)

Sweden vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN4, TSN3, TSN+, RDS App, TSN1

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, France 2, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: BBC Two, RTE 2, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Rai Play, RAI 1

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: NRK Sport, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, TV3 Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Sport Web

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.