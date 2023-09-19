In the ongoing struggle for change between the Spanish Women’s National Team and the Spanish Federation, 15 of the 23 players called in for the world champions’ UEFA Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland continue to holdout amid statements that nothing has changed in the federation.

Montse Tome did not call up Jenni Hermoso, who also released a statement regarding the tactic she feels the federation is using to leverage the players, who could face a fine and ban of up to five years according to Spanish sports law. According to Spain’s Law of Sport and the RFEF Disciplinary Code, the players could receive a fine of between 3,006 euros ($3,213) and 30,051 euros ($32,125) and have their playing licenses suspended for two to five years,

The call ups come after Alexia Putellas spoke on behalf of the players understanding that the players stance was clear regarding call ups until their demands are met to clean house and restructure the Spanish soccer federation.

Jenni Hermoso left off Spain roster

In a statement issued on Twitter, “We have been searching for weeks – months, even – for protection from the RFEF that never came,” said Hermoso. “The people who now ask us to trust them are the same ones who today disclosed the list of players who have asked NOT to be called up.

“The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions. It is yet more irrefutable proof that shows that even today, nothing has changed.”

Hermoso was not called up to the team as a way to “protect” her by new coach Montse Tome.

Alexia Putellas statement

Alexia Putellas released a statement on social media making it clear the stance of the 30 players who resigned from the Spain women’s national team hasn’t changed.

“What was expressed on September 15 makes clear and without any option to another interpretation, our firm will not to be called up for justified reasons. These statements remain in full force and effect“, the players’ statement reads.