United States will play against Netherlands this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The upcoming match will feature two teams that began Group E with victories. On one hand, the United States secured a predictable 3-0 victory against Vietnam, giving them a significant advantage in terms of goal difference, which is undoubtedly crucial for qualification. On the other hand, the Netherlands faced a tough challenge against Portugal in their opening game.
However, they managed to resolve it effectively and earned 3 valuable points. These points could play a vital role in their progression to the next stage of the tournament. The match between the United States and the Netherlands could prove to be decisive in determining the winner of Group E.
United States vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 PM (July 27)
Belgium: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Egypt: 4:00 AM (July 27)
France: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Germany: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Ghana: 1:00 AM (July 27)
Greece: 4:00 AM (July 27)
India: 6:30 AM (July 27)
Indonesia: 9:00 AM (July 27)
Ireland: 2:00 AM (July 27)
Israel: 4:00 AM (July 27)
Italy: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Malaysia: 9:00 AM (July 27)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 AM (July 27)
New Zealand: 2:00 PM (July 27)
Norway: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Philippines: 9:00 AM (July 27)
Poland: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Portugal: 2:00 AM (July 27)
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (July 27)
Spain: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Sweden: 3:00 AM (July 27)
Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 27)
UAE: 5:00 AM (July 27)
UK: 2:00 AM (July 27)
United States: 9:00 PM (ET)
United States vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Canada: TSN1, RDS, TSN4, TSN3, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Molotov, Free, France 2
Germany: sportschau.de
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: ANT1+
India: DD Sports, FanCode
International: FIFA+
Ireland: RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Israel: Sports 3
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Mexico: VIX+, ViX, TUDN, TUDN Live
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1
New Zealand: Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV6 Sweden, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport CSN
Spain: fuboTV Spain, TDP, RTVE.es
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: RTS Sport, TRT Sport, TDP
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, UNIVERSO.