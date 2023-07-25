United States vs Netherlands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

United States will play against Netherlands this Wednesday, July 26 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming match will feature two teams that began Group E with victories. On one hand, the United States secured a predictable 3-0 victory against Vietnam, giving them a significant advantage in terms of goal difference, which is undoubtedly crucial for qualification. On the other hand, the Netherlands faced a tough challenge against Portugal in their opening game.

However, they managed to resolve it effectively and earned 3 valuable points. These points could play a vital role in their progression to the next stage of the tournament. The match between the United States and the Netherlands could prove to be decisive in determining the winner of Group E.

United States vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 PM (July 27)

Belgium: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Egypt: 4:00 AM (July 27)

France: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Germany: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Ghana: 1:00 AM (July 27)

Greece: 4:00 AM (July 27)

India: 6:30 AM (July 27)

Indonesia: 9:00 AM (July 27)

Ireland: 2:00 AM (July 27)

Israel: 4:00 AM (July 27)

Italy: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Malaysia: 9:00 AM (July 27)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 AM (July 27)

New Zealand: 2:00 PM (July 27)

Norway: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Philippines: 9:00 AM (July 27)

Poland: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Portugal: 2:00 AM (July 27)

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (July 27)

Spain: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Sweden: 3:00 AM (July 27)

Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 27)

UAE: 5:00 AM (July 27)

UK: 2:00 AM (July 27)

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

United States vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Canada: TSN1, RDS, TSN4, TSN3, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Molotov, Free, France 2

Germany: sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: FIFA+

Ireland: RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico: VIX+, ViX, TUDN, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV6 Sweden, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport CSN

Spain: fuboTV Spain, TDP, RTVE.es

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, TRT Sport, TDP

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, UNIVERSO.