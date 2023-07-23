One of the most recognized players in Italian women’s soccer has been Agata Centasso. Her journey in soccer began at a young age, and she quickly stood out as a promising player. However, she is not part of her country’s team for the World Cup. Here we tell you the reasons for her absence.

The player is widely recognized as an influencer on social networks, especially on Instagram, where she has several followers of her, many of whom call her “the sexiest player in women’s soccer.” She posts content of hers about her soccer games, as well as her vacations and life in general.

Not long ago she was in the news for a phrase that was awarded to her, where she claimed to be the most beautiful player in Italy and that she would not stop posting photos in a bikini if it contributed to the growth of women’s soccer, something that the player herself denied.

Agata Centasso out of Women’s World Cup 2023

Agata Centasso currently plays for Venezia in Serie B, so his absence is due to the fact that he does not participate in a more competitive league, and surely in his position the Italian head coach found better options to form the Italian squad in this World Cup.