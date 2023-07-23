Brazil vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Brazil and Panama will face each other this Monday, July 24 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The upcoming clash between Brazil and Panama in the Women’s World Cup promises to be an intriguing encounter. Brazil, known for their technical brilliance and attacking flair, will seek to dominate possession and create goal-scoring opportunities. Their experienced players and tactical discipline will be crucial in breaking down rival defense.

On the other hand, Panama, an underdog in the tournament, will look to showcase their resilience and organization to thwart Brazil’s attacks and capitalize on counter-attacks. The match will likely be interesting, with Brazilians as favorites but Panamanians eager to spring a surprise and make their mark on the world stage.

Brazil vs Panama: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Australia: 9:00 PM

Bangladesh: 5:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 AM

Canada: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 2:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 11:00 AM

Greece: 2:00 PM

India: 4:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 AM

Japan: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 2:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Panama: 6:00 AM

Philippines: 7:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Singapore: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

Switzerland: 1:00 PM

UAE: 3:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

Brazil vs Panama: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: TSN5, TSN4, RDS, TSN+, TSN1, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: NRK1, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: 6play, Molotov, W9, Free

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: UTV, RTE 2, RTE Player, STV Scotland, ITVX, ITV 1 UK

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, NRK TV, Viaplay Norway

Panama: RPC, ViX, Medcom GO, TVMax, Tigo Sports Panama

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, NRK1, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, TRT Spor, W9 Suisse

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, UTV, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.