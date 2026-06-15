18-year-old Lamine Yamal facing 40-year-old Vozinha in Spain vs Cape Verde sets World Cup record

The match between Spain and Cape Verde, featuring Lamine Yamal and Vozinha, sets an unprecedented milestone in World Cup history.

The inclusion of Lamine Yamal in the closing stages of the Spain vs. Cape Verde match set a new record in World Cup history. By facing Vozinha, it became the matchup with the largest age gap ever recorded in a World Cup match.

At the time the Barcelona forward entered the match at Atlanta Stadium, he was 18 years and 342 days old. At the other end of the pitch, the veteran goalkeeper for the Blue Sharks is 40 years and 22 days old.

In this way, the spectators present at the stadium are witnessing an unprecedented event: the two players have an age gap of 21 years and 45 days as opponents. A new record is broken.

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When an event of this magnitude occurs, one of the most common questions is what the previous record was. The prior record, 19 years and 207 days, was held by David James and Ryad Boudebouz at the 2010 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain prepares before the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lamine Yamal has, in recent times, emerged as one of the biggest breakthroughs in world soccer. Vozinha represents a nation making its World Cup debut. Both have already made history.

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What’s next for Spain?

Following their frustrating 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Spain must quickly reset for their remaining Group H fixtures to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Luis de la Fuente’s men will first look to get their World Cup journey back on track on Sunday, June 21, 2026, when they face Saudi Arabia at the Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following that clash, the European champions will wrap up the group stage on Friday, June 26, 2026, in a high-stakes showdown against Uruguay at the Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida.