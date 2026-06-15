Spain held by Cape Verde: Teams that won the World Cup after a goalless draw in debut

Spain were in for a surprise as Cape Verde held them off for a goalless draw in the 2026 World Cup. For the Spaniards, it might be a bad omen as only a couple of teams went on to win the tournament after a 0-0 tie in the debut.

Not even Lamine Yamal‘s World Cup debut could save Spain from a deflating 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their first game of the 2026 World Cup. Against all odds, the tournament debutants shrugged off the favorites and held them to a goalless stalemate, sending shockwaves through Group H and the rest of the competition.

Maybe Spain aren’t as scary as once thought. Maybe Cape Verde deserve much more credit than they were initially given. One thing is clear, though: La Furia Roja has seen its plans go out the window with an unexpected draw in their 2026 World Cup debut.

Looking at the glass half full, however, all hope is not lost yet. Throughout World Cup history, two teams that opened their campaigns with a goalless draw have gone on to win the trophy. Maybe Spain can be the third name added to that list. After all, it’s a list made up entirely of European sides.

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Only England and Italy have achieved so

As reported by statistics expert MisterChip (@2010MisterChip) on X, England and Italy are the only national teams to have become World Cup champions after drawing 0-0 in their opening game.

Luis de la Fuente of Spain.

For the English, it happened in 1966, when they drew against Uruguay in their debut before going on to lift their first—and, to date, only—World Cup title, thanks to a “phantom” goal in the final, in which the ball never broke the plane, let alone fully crossed the line. It remains one of the most controversial situations in World Cup history.

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As for Italy, they crowned themselves world champions for the third time in 1982 despite drawing 0-0 against Poland in their opener. That World Cup took place in Spain, so perhaps it’s time for the torch to be passed to La Furia Roja.

How did Spain fare in 2010 World Cup debut?

Although only two teams have gone on to win the World Cup after a goalless draw in their debut, Spain have actually managed to overcome a bigger setback en route to their lone world title. In their opening game of the 2010 World Cup, the Spanish national team fell to Switzerland by a score of 1-0 to kick off the action in Group H.

This time around, Spain have also failed to secure three points in their debut and are playing in Group H as well. Perhaps it’s all a sign. However, symbols and coincidences will only take Luis de la Fuente’s side so far if Spain can’t turn the tide. In their opener, they lacked offensive firepower and looked toothless against Cape Verde, No. 67 in the FIFA World Rankings coming into the game.

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Spain must turn the page

On paper, Cape Verde was the least daunting opponent in Group H, so things must change for Spain as they will take on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay next. Good omens aside, de la Fuente’s team looked more like the 2018 and 2022 versions of Spain, led by Fernando Hierro and Luis Enrique, respectively, than the squad that terrorized opponents left and right throughout the 2024 UEFA Euro.

That is something that can’t be overlooked or swept under the rug, regardless of what the statistics and fun facts suggest.