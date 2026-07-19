How old will Lamine Yamal be in the 2030 World Cup?

As his first FIFA World Cup comes to an end, Lamine Yamal is already setting his sights on the 2030 World Cup, in which Spain will be a co-host.

Lamine Yamal is set for the biggest game of his career at the 2026 World Cup final. Regardless of how the matchup between Spain and Argentina plays out, Yamal will get many more chances at redemption—or to repeat the feat.

Only 19 years old at the 2026 World Cup, Yamal is expected to play in many more tournaments to come. Defenders and goalkeepers beware, the Spanish wonderkid is here to stay.

The next FIFA World Cup will take place in four years, in 2030. By the start of soccer’s biggest tournament, Yamal will be 22. However, having been born on July 13, he will turn 23 during the 2030 World Cup. Whether he and Spain are still alive in the tournament by then is a different question.

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Could Yamal be youngest player to win World Cup?

The answer is no. Although Yamal has taken the world by storm right from the get go and a very young age, even if he wins the 2026 World Cup with Spain, he wouldn’t be the youngest player to ever win the FIFA World Cup. That title is still held by Brazilian legend Pele (Edson Arantes do Nascimento).

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

Pele conquered soccer’s biggest tournament for the first time in 1958. He was only 17 years and 249 days old when he lifted the trophy in Sweden. He would go on to win three World Cups.

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Needless to say, Yamal would put himself in great company should Spain win the 2026 World Cup. Moreover, history has shown that an early triumph can pave the way for multiple titles over the years. And for someone as determined to make history as Yamal, that’s all he could ask for.

Where will the 2030 World Cup be played?

Although there are several details that have yet to be finalized, the 2030 World Cup will be unlike any other. On paper, the tournament will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. However, some matches are expected to be played in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to commemorate the 1930 World Cup, the first ever. Moreover, the World Cup could expand to 64 teams.