2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony: Best memes and reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony brought together football, music and Hollywood, creating plenty of unforgettable scenes. Fans quickly took to social media to share their funniest memes and reactions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony became one of the most talked-about moments, as fans turned their attention to the performances, celebrity appearances and unexpected scenes before the championship match.

From jokes about the performances to comments about the guest appearances and the overall production, the closing ceremony generated a wide range of memes and fan reactions ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final.

Millions of viewers followed the final hours of the World Cup. Here are some of the best memes and reactions that captured how fans experienced the closing celebration before the biggest game in soccer…

Advertisement

Memes and reactions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony

iShowSpeed is one of the biggest winners. Performing your own song in the World Cup Final Closing Ceremony?



Huge — Big Tuna (@lifesaruse) July 19, 2026

I show speed went from a content creator to streamer to guest artist for world cup closing ceremony

WOW!!!!!! #WorldCup — Samuelking 👑 (@Samuelkingville) July 19, 2026

Was that it for the closing ceremony of the world cup? pic.twitter.com/5RwSPscLsI — Raptors Plays Games (@Raptorplaygame) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

sunflower being sung at the world cup closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/CoFPPdrxEX — g ★ (@BOTT0MBUCK) July 19, 2026

speed doing the world cup closing ceremony is hilarious — rob (@robmfsports) July 19, 2026

IShowspeed performing at the world cup closing ceremony was definitely not on my bingo card 🤣 — PATRIOT 🇿🇦 (@scaredthrow) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

This world cup closing ceremony was sponsored by Antares Autotune… …I guess. — Bart van Schuylenburg (@sidebart) July 19, 2026

Opening to seeing IShowSpeed at the World Cup Closing Ceremony… pic.twitter.com/etXsR5OroM — mal (@KhiaReloaded) July 19, 2026

I can’t even begin to explain how much joy IShowSpeed’s performance at the World Cup closing ceremony has brought my 9yo girl. She’s absolutely over the moon, singing along from A to Z without missing a beat. It’s magical how music and football can be through a child’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/AJu0Z0c3OY — Aj ®️ 💜💜🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@aj_okotokata) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

This Closing Ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup feels like a rehearsal for some reason; hopefully the Halftime Show has more energy #WorldCup2026 — Valo (@BBForeperson) July 19, 2026

The World Cup closing ceremony is way too American… — alistudov (@alistudov) July 19, 2026

Watching the World Cup closing ceremony and all I can think is that USA is one weird country. — FogginGooner (@thefoggingoat) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

You can tell Americans are treating this closing ceremony like just a mini concert with artist singing their songs bc wtf is this nothing about unity or the actual World Cup official songs 💀 — strawberry 🍓🍉 (@strawbe10764842) July 19, 2026

Look at our closing ceremony 😔🥀 they horribly americanized the World Cup — rumi mundialista ⚽︎ᯓ 🇲🇽 (@thesalmamona) July 19, 2026

why is ishowspeed performing at the closing ceremony for the world cup i’m crying — Shelby Jo 🥄 (@pastureangel) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

Ishowspeed’s perfomance for the closing ceremony was good. His World Cup song is solid — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi___) July 19, 2026

World Cup closing ceremony and ishow speed is performing 😕 pic.twitter.com/jppXezXTzT — blitzjeeting (@bobsweb3) July 19, 2026

first in my bloodline to watch ishowspeed performing at the world cup closing ceremony — 🧃 (@applekeria) July 19, 2026