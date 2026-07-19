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2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony: Best memes and reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony brought together football, music and Hollywood, creating plenty of unforgettable scenes. Fans quickly took to social media to share their funniest memes and reactions.

IShowSpeed performs during the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match
© Elsa/Getty ImagesIShowSpeed performs during the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony became one of the most talked-about moments, as fans turned their attention to the performances, celebrity appearances and unexpected scenes before the championship match.

From jokes about the performances to comments about the guest appearances and the overall production, the closing ceremony generated a wide range of memes and fan reactions ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final.

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Millions of viewers followed the final hours of the World Cup. Here are some of the best memes and reactions that captured how fans experienced the closing celebration before the biggest game in soccer

Memes and reactions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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