Spain were crowned 2026 World Cup champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time with a great goal by Ferran Torres, earning ultimate glory. Head coach Luis de la Fuente recognized that Spain deserved a victory earlier in the match, which ultimately finished very heatedly. Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni accepted the superiority of Spain, which broke several records.

Following their victory and lifting the trophy, Spain broke multiple Guinness World Records throughout the World Cup, according to the official account:

Most clean sheets: 7

Least goals conceded: 1

Oldest manager to win the World Cup: Luis de la Fuente

Longest unbeaten run in competitive men’s matches: 38

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These records definitively define what Spain are as the current World Cup champions: the most defensively solid team, confirming once again that defense wins championships. The squad finished with the fewest goals conceded in World Cup history and the most clean sheets. Additionally, these accomplishments are accompanied by records also achieved by Lamine Yamal.

Ferran Torres of Spain.

The most surprising record

The most striking and difficult record is the longest unbeaten run at 38 matches. The win extends Spain’s unbeaten run to 38 matches without losing, breaking a tie with Italy. The shutout win over Argentina was Spain’s seventh clean sheet of the 2026 World Cup, and they became the first team to win the tournament while only conceding one goal.

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Spain pulled clear of the unbeaten run of Italy, who had previously gone on a 37-game unbeaten run between 2018 and 2021—a span which saw the Italians beat England in the final of Euro 2020.

By overcoming France last Tuesday in the World Cup semifinal, Spain drew level with that Italian side on 37 matches unbeaten. Spain are no strangers to lengthy unbeaten runs, having avoided defeat for a 35-match span between 2007 and 2009, a stretch that saw them win the Euro 2008 crown.

What lies ahead for Spain

Now, though, by winning a second World Cup title, Luis de la Fuente’s side stands alone with the longest international run without losing a game. This current run started after a 2024 friendly defeat to Colombia. They did lose to Portugal on penalties in the Nations League final, but defeats via a shootout count as draws for unbeaten runs. Since then, Spain went on this stretch that includes the entirety of their Euro 2024 winning campaign, as well as this World Cup.