2026 World Cup final: Lamine Yamal raises alarms ahead of Spain vs Argentina with possible setback

With days to go before the 2026 World Cup final, drama is already at an all-time high as concerns grow over Lamine Yamal's availability for Spain's showdown against Argentina

Lamine Yamal is one of the main names to watch in the 2026 World Cup final. However, ahead of the championship game between Spain and Argentina, the teenage wonderkid has raised concerns about his fitness.

Yamal was seen in a limited role during Spain’s training session on Thursday. While the rest of the team went through drills, the 19-year-old was lying on a floor mat, stretching with a bandage on his left thigh. When he was on his feet, Yamal appeared to put very little weight on his left leg, as if he were dealing with some sort of setback.

Needless to say, his limited participation has drawn worldwide attention as everyone wonders what it means for his status ahead of Sunday’s 2026 World Cup final at New York–New Jersey Stadium. There’s a lot at stake for Yamal, who is eyeing World Cup history. Could Yamal miss out on his first matchup against Lionel Messi and Argentina on the biggest stage?

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Lamine Yamal trained separately just days before the World Cup final against Argentina pic.twitter.com/d92ebAiYT9 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) July 16, 2026

Yamal’s injury history on left hamstring

The fact that Yamal was wearing a bandage on his left thigh shouldn’t be overlooked. That’s the same leg he suffered a hamstring tear late in the 2025-26 season, forcing him to miss Barcelona’s final games and relegating him to a substitute role in Spain’s 2026 World Cup opener against Cape Verde.

Yamal has started every game for Spain since, but it’s reasonable to think he might still be dealing with some lingering discomfort. After all, Yamal has appeared a gear off at times throughout the 2026 World Cup. Perhaps, the “uncalled fouls” on Yamal that Rodri talked about, have finally taken its toll on the Spanish wonderkid.

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How does it affect Yamal’s status for World Cup final?

As for his status for Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina, it’s still too early to tell. Nothing can be ruled out nor confirmed until Luis de la Fuente, Yamal himself, or Spain make an announcement. Still, the fact that he was dressed to train and was on the pitch with his teammates might suggest he’ll be good to go.

Perhaps his limited participation was planned in advance by de la Fuente and his coaching staff. Coming off an intense month at the 2026 World Cup while managing an injury, there’s good reason to believe Yamal was simply taking a lighter day and using it to continue his recovery.

There’s a difference between being fully healthy and being fit enough to play. So far at the 2026 World Cup, Yamal may fall into the latter category, and Spain would be wise not to push their young phenom too hard. Sunday’s game could turn into a long one, and La Roja will need Yamal’s legs then far more than they do during a Thursday training session.