Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi: How do their 2026 World Cup stats compare ahead of Spain vs Argentina final?

It's Lamine Yamal versus Lionel Messi in the grand 2026 World Cup final, with both stars entering this Spain vs. Argentina showdown with very different stats.

The 2026 World Cup final sets up a blockbuster clash between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, with both superstars entering the Spain vs. Argentina match at New York / New Jesey Stadium riding very different waves of momentum.

While there are several world-class players to choose from in this star-studded final, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi stand out as the two most iconic figures for their respective teams ahead of the title game.

Yamal, has a lot at stake in the World Cup final, represents the absolute future of the sport, while Messi, who knows Spain is a difficult rival, is widely considered the greatest of all time. Given their contrasting roles, comparing their tournament statistics ahead of this titanic duel offers a fascinating look at the matchup.

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Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi: 2026 World Cup goals

The most critical metric for any attacker is goalscoring. In this department, Lionel Messi holds a commanding edge, with the Argentina captain netting 8 goals compared to Lamine Yamal’s single strike.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi: 2026 World Cup assists

When it comes to dynamic playmaking, Messi once again leads the way. The Argentine icon has racked up 4 assists, whereas the young Spanish winger is yet to register his first assist of the tournament.

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Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi: Minutes played

Their discrepancy in playing time highlights their different paths through the tournament. Lamine Yamal began the 2026 World Cup recovering from an injury, limiting his output to 557 minutes. Meanwhile, Messi has been an absolute mainstay for La Albiceleste, logging an impressive 712 minutes on the pitch.