Aymeric Laporte warns Spain of Argentina’s provocative tactics ahead of World Cup final

Spain faces Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, and Aymeric Laporte has now addressed how the referee should handle the match.

Spain and Argentina meet in the 2026 World Cup final. However, there have been several refereeing issues that Aymeric Laporte believes should be analyzed to avoid a repeat in the title game.

Spain boasts the best defense in the 2026 World Cup, and Aymeric Laporte has been a key part of it. The center-back is a vital piece for La Roja, but it is not only about how few goals they have conceded, but also how cleanly they play.

Laporte, the only born abroad player in Spain’s roster, recently spoke about his team’s commitment to fair play, sending a clear and direct message to the final’s officiating crew. The defender believes there have been several missed calls in Argentina’s previous matches that provoked desperation and caused their rivals to lose their tempers.

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“In the last few matches we’ve seen things that have really surprised us, incidents that have been ignored,” Laporte said on Friday. “Especially with Argentina, who are a team that leave a lot of little messages with their challenges.

Aymeric Laporte of Spain in action during the international friendly match

“That shouldn’t be allowed in competitions like this, because it can throw you off your game and make you lose your temper. It’s part of the referee’s job to keep these situations under control so that he doesn’t get walked all over.”

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Aymeric Laporte encourages his teammates to stay calm vs. Argentina

South American soccer is very different from the European game. In CONMEBOL, referees usually allow more physical contact and even fouls, or “little messages,” as Laporte calls them—a style of play that has translated to the World Cup on many occasions.

Laporte believes that Argentina has taken advantage of this style of officiating, where less flagrant contact is often let go by referees. However, the defender has urged his teammates to remain calm in what is set to be a high-contact game against La Albiceleste.

“From the start of the tournament, we’ve been a pretty fair team in that respect. We’re not the kind of team that goes around kicking opponents or committing reckless fouls,” Laporte added. “And I think that’s how we need to approach this match as well. But it’s true that a lot will depend on the refereeing.”

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Who will be the referee of the 2026 World Cup final?

Slavko Vincic has been named the referee for the 2026 World Cup final. He is an experienced official who will be making his debut in the tournament’s ultimate match.

The Slovenian referee has an average card-per-game stat that leads many to believe he will reach into his pockets several times in the final. However, Laporte has promised a clean game from Spain’s side, which could help Vincic manage a much calmer match.