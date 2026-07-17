How many goals has Spain conceded ahead of 2026 World Cup final vs Argentina?

Spain faces a tough test in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina, but their goals-conceded stat makes La Roja believe there is a great chance of securing the title.

Spain is back in the World Cup title game, this time facing Argentina. La Roja has enjoyed a phenomenal 2026 tournament, boasting an incredible defense that has paved their way to the grand final.

While Argentina dominates the historical World Cup head-to-head record against Spain, the European side edges out their opponents in one crucial statistic ahead of this duel: the best defensive record in the entire tournament.

Entering the final against Argentina, Spain has conceded only a single goal in the tournament. That lone concession came during their quarterfinal clash against Belgium, which ultimately ended in a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils.

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A historic final awaits

A few months ago, Argentina and Spain were scheduled to meet in the Finalissima, pitting the Copa América champions against the Euro champions. However, both sides failed to reach an agreement regarding the venue, and the match was ultimately canceled.

Pedri #20 of Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

As if it were destined to happen, both squads will now face each other in the World Cup final. The duel is set to be highly intense, with compelling storylines on both sides capturing the imagination of football fans worldwide.

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On one side is Lamine Yamal, a World Cup debutant who still has everything to play for in this final. The 19-year-old is widely regarded as the future of soccer, aiming to lift the sport’s ultimate prize at such a young age in his very first tournament appearance.

On the other side stands Lionel Messi, who edges out the Spanish prodigy in overall 2026 World Cup statistics. The legendary Argentina captain has the opportunity to secure back-to-back World Cup titles, cementing his legacy as arguably the greatest player of all time.