2026 World Cup: Scaloni reacts to Brazil coach Ancelotti’s comments on Argentina’s style of play

Lionel Scaloni got wind of what Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti had to say about Argentina national football team and addressed the topic with a measured message.

Argentina and Brazil’s paths at the 2026 World Cup may not cross until the latter stages of the tournament, but both South American rivals always keep a wary eye on each other. That was made clear when Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Argentina’s playing style, and the national team’s head coach reacted to his comments.

If anyone was expecting Scaloni to answer back with a bold statement against Ancelotti or Brazil, they must not have been around Argentina’s head coach before. In typical fashion, he de-escalated a potentially contentious situation with a cool, calm, and collected message.

“I understood what [Ancelotti] meant. He said it in a good way. He definitely didn’t say anything bad,” Scaloni had to say about Ancelotti’s comments during his press conference on Sunday. “The thing is, he speaks a mix of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. If he could speak in his native language, we probably would have understood him better. I understand it as a compliment rather than a criticism, and I’m absolutely sure of that.”

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What did Ancelotti say?

Speaking about the 2026 World Cup and the current landscape, Ancelotti delivered a strong message about Argentina. Although it may have been blown out of proportion by Argentine media, Ancelotti did say that La Albiceleste’s playing style lacks intensity.

Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti rated Argentina as a contender to win the World Cup, though his comments did diminish the potential impact of Lionel Messi and other stars.

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“I’ve seen teams that aren’t favorites, play great soccer. I believe this will be a World Cup of high intensity,” Ancelotti said in a mix of Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese during a recent press conference. “Even though Argentina don’t play a high-intensity style, they manage themselves really well. I think the stars won’t determine this World Cup. That’s what I think.”

Argentina’s and Brazil’s road ahead

Gearing up for a decisive group-stage matchup against Austria, the other team with three points in Group J, Scaloni and Argentina had little time to lose worrying about Ancelotti and Brazil. They have enough on their plate, as a win over Austria could clinch first place in the group if Algeria defeat Jordan or the two latter tie.

As for Brazil, they have some breathing room thanks to their 3-0 triumph over Haiti and will complete their participation in Group C against Scotland on June 24, in a game where a draw is enough for Brazil to punch their ticket to the round of 32, though they might do so as group runners-up. To secure first place, Brazil must beat Scotland and hope Morocco don’t defeat Haiti and surpass the Verde-Amarela in goal differential in the process.