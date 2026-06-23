Group J standings updated: Are Jordan out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Algeria?

Jordan lost to Algeria in Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup in Group J. Here are the updated standings.

Jordan suffered a painful 2-1 defeat against Algeria in a Group J matchup of the 2026 World Cup. Jordan started the match with the lead, but Algeria completed a comeback in the 80th minute, leaving them in a highly sensitive position ahead of Matchday 3.

With this result, Jordan are officially eliminated from the World Cup, as the squad is mathematically unable to surpass any of the teams in the group. Jordan lost to Austria 3-1 and to Algeria 2-1. With both of those opponents sitting on 3 points in the group, and because both won the head-to-head tiebreaker, it means the Jordanian squad is locked into finishing below them.

Their final encounter will be against Argentina, who have already surged ahead with 6 points to secure their qualification to the Round of 32. Consequently, Jordan are left with no remaining hopes of advancing, though they undoubtedly enjoyed the experience and fought as hard as they could to hold their country’s name high.

Advertisement

Group J standings

Pos./ Team PTS GP/GD (GF) 1. Argentina 6 2/5 (5) 2. Austria 3 2/0 (3) 3. Algeria 3 2/-2 (2) 4. Jordan 0 2/-3 (2)

Developing story…