Austria GK shows preference for Ronaldo before facing Messi, Argentina at 2026 World Cup

As Austria prepares to face Argentina in its second Group J fixture, goalkeeper Alexander Schlager has revealed that he leans more toward Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi.

Ahead of Austria’s crucial Group J clash against Argentina, shot-stopper Alexander Schlager added some pre-match heat by declaring himself firmly ‘Team Cristiano Ronaldo’ over Lionel Messi.

After a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria, Lionel Messi tied Miroslav Klose as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. Nevertheless, that masterful performance didn’t impress Alexander Schlager too much, as the Austrian goalkeeper remains more of a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I am more of a Cristiano Ronaldo guy, I think I’ve already said it before,” the Austrian goalkeeper told ESPN Argentina. “But he [Messi] is a player that has performed at a peak level for so much time. It would be nonsense to say the contrary. He has an amazing presence and his team notices it. What he generates on the field and the vibe he transmits—that’s why I am excited to face him and try to nullify him.“

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Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup is special

After scoring his hat-trick against Algeria, an emotional Lionel Messi broke down in tears before explaining his current situation. His father, Jorge Messi, is currently dealing with a serious health issue, and the family has already released an official statement regarding the matter.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

While Messi has always performed at a peak level, this difficult personal situation seems to have propelled him to give even more on the pitch than he normally provides. He can become the sole all-time top scorer in World Cup history with just a single goal against Austria, cementing his legendary legacy even further.

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Some of the greatest soccer players ever have already shown their immense respect for the Argentine captain, such as Ronaldo Nazario, who recently explained why Lionel Messi deserves to hold the all-time World Cup scoring record. Will he achieve it against Austria?

Kylian Mbappe is near the record

Prior to Messi’s spectacular hat-trick, Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace to position himself at 14 career World Cup goals. While Messi surpassed him later that same day, it is clear that this high-stakes historical race will remain fiercely alive throughout the entire 2026 World Cup.

On June 22, both France and Argentina jump back into action, but Les Bleus will take the pitch first against Iraq. Mbappe has a genuine opportunity to tie or even surpass Messi when facing an Asian nation that allowed four goals (including two by Erling Haaland) in its opening match.