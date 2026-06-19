Who is the referee for Brazil vs Haiti today at the 2026 World Cup?

An inexperienced World Cup referee is officiating a match that could be crucial for Brazil against Haiti.

The referee for the Brazil vs. Haiti match will be making his debut at the 2026 World Cup. It’s none other than Alejandro Hernández, a Spaniard who lacks experience in this tournament but has officiated international matches in Europe.

Whether having an inexperienced World Cup referee will favor Brazil remains to be seen. Brazil will be without Neymar on the pitch but is still anxious to secure a win against Haiti.

Hernández is familiar with many Brazilian players because he works in Spain, where several Seleção squad members have played in La Liga. This familiarity could benefit the Brazilian players, who will also enjoy playing in a city with very pleasant weather.

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The referee’s lack of experience

Hernández has officiated a total of 115 matches in his professional career. Most were in Spain’s La Liga, with others in the Champions League. Earlier in 2026, he also handled some of the final World Cup qualifiers.

Hernández working in an international match.

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Spain)

Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Spain) Assistant Referee 1: José Enrique Naranjo Pérez (Spain)

José Enrique Naranjo Pérez (Spain) Assistant Referee 2: Diego Sánchez Rojo (Spain)

Diego Sánchez Rojo (Spain) Fourth Official: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)

Sandro Schärer (Switzerland) Reserve Assistant Referee: Stéphane De Almeida (Switzerland)

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Hernández averages 5.1 yellow cards and 0.16 red cards per match, which suggests he is an official who prefers to let the players play. However, he and his assistants could be stricter with other calls, such as offsides.

Still, Hernández’s lack of tournament experience could work against Haiti, as mistakes from the referee could easily impact a game where the Brazilians want to do everything possible to advance to the next stage.