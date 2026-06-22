Referee and uniforms for Jordan vs Algeria today at the 2026 World Cup

Jordan and Algeria will play under a referee who handed out just two yellow cards in his first 2026 World Cup match.

Jordan urgently needs a win to keep their 2026 World Cup knockout stage hopes alive. The same goes for Algeria, and both teams are fortunate to have a seasoned referee like Slavko Vincic, who already has two World Cups under his belt, calling the game.

Vincic made his 2026 World Cup debut in a physical match between Morocco and Brazil. It was the kind of high-pressure game that can easily get away from a referee, but he managed to hand out just two yellow cards despite more than 30 fouls and 49 tackles.

Algeria dropped their World Cup opener against Argentina while wearing their away kit. This time around, they’ll get to face Jordan in their primary jersey, which happens to be one of the most popular and eye-catching kits in the tournament.

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Uniforms for Jordan and Algeria

Jordan won’t be able to wear their primary all-white uniform for this crucial matchup, as it’s completely white and clashes with Algeria‘s home look.

Instead, Jordan will roll out their away kit, which is mostly red with white speckles across the shoulders. Algeria will sport their classic white jersey with green stripes on the shoulders, paired with white shorts and green accents.

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A quiet match for Vincic and his crew?

While this projects to be a physical battle, it might actually be a perfect assignment for Vincic. Jordan is expected to play a relatively disciplined game; despite losing 3-1 to Austria in their opener, they didn’t pick up a single yellow or red card.

Assistant referees:

Tomaz Klancnik (Slovenia)

Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia)

Fourth official:

Oshane Nation (Jamaica)

Reserve assistant referee:

Caleb Wales (Trinidad and Tobago)

Video assistant referee:

Ivan Bebek (Croatia)

Assistant video assistant referee:

Jarred Gillett (England)

Support video assistant referee:

Bram Van Driessche (Belgium)

Algeria should be equally manageable for the veteran ref. “The Fennecs” didn’t pick up a single card during their 3-0 loss to Argentina. Because both sides tend to play clean, Match 44 is highly unlikely to turn into a card-fest.