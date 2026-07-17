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All the third-place teams in World Cup history: List of bronze medal teams since 1934

While the third-place game is quite controversial due to how fatigued and unmotivated the teams might be, being a bronze medalist in the FIFA World Cup is still a very high accolade.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesLuka Modric #10 of Croatia.

The FIFA World Cup has changed formats a lot, but one thing remains true: being able to be a bronze medalist is a huge honor. Still, controversy around a third-place match has risen in recent times.

The facts is that losing a semifinal is a huge morale blow for the teams, who are already fatigued. This has meant some third-place matches aren’t contested with full intensity, or sometimes manager opt to give lesser names more minutes in this game. They play for third place while others enter the list of all World Cup champions.

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However, when all is said and done, ending third is still a huge privilege. After all, it’s the FIFA World Cup, where the best play the best. Also, while some of these matches haven’t been incredible, others have surprised the fans for good.

Every FIFA World Cup bronze medalist by year

YearThird-Place Team (Bronze)ScoreFourth-Place Team
1934Germany3–2Austria
1938Brazil4–2Sweden
1950SwedenGroup stage formatSpain
1954Austria3–1Uruguay
1958France6–3West Germany
1962Chile1–0Soviet Union
1966Portugal2–1Soviet Union
1970West Germany1–0Uruguay
1974Poland1–0Brazil
1978Brazil2–1Italy
1982Poland3–2France
1986France4–2 (a.e.t.)England
1990Italy2–1England
1994Sweden4–0Bulgaria
1998Croatia2–1Netherlands
2002Turkey3–2South Korea
2006Germany3–1Portugal
2010Germany3–2Uruguay
2014Netherlands3–0Brazil
2018Belgium2–0England
2022Croatia2–1Morocco

What happened with the third-place spot in the 1930 World Cup?

The inaugural 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay is the only edition in history that did not feature an official third-place match. Both the United States and Yugoslavia were eliminated in the semifinals (losing 6–1 to Argentina and Uruguay, respectively). At the time, the tournament simply concluded with the final, leaving the third-place slot vacant.

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In 1986, FIFA’s technical committee officially reviewed the archives to establish complete historical standings for all past World Cups. They retroactively awarded the United States third place and placed Yugoslavia in fourth. This decision was calculated strictly by evaluating the overall tournament records of both teams using standard group stage and knockout metric

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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