All the third-place teams in World Cup history: List of bronze medal teams since 1934

While the third-place game is quite controversial due to how fatigued and unmotivated the teams might be, being a bronze medalist in the FIFA World Cup is still a very high accolade.

The FIFA World Cup has changed formats a lot, but one thing remains true: being able to be a bronze medalist is a huge honor. Still, controversy around a third-place match has risen in recent times.

The facts is that losing a semifinal is a huge morale blow for the teams, who are already fatigued. This has meant some third-place matches aren’t contested with full intensity, or sometimes manager opt to give lesser names more minutes in this game. They play for third place while others enter the list of all World Cup champions.

However, when all is said and done, ending third is still a huge privilege. After all, it’s the FIFA World Cup, where the best play the best. Also, while some of these matches haven’t been incredible, others have surprised the fans for good.

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Every FIFA World Cup bronze medalist by year

Year Third-Place Team (Bronze) Score Fourth-Place Team 1934 Germany 3–2 Austria 1938 Brazil 4–2 Sweden 1950 Sweden Group stage format Spain 1954 Austria 3–1 Uruguay 1958 France 6–3 West Germany 1962 Chile 1–0 Soviet Union 1966 Portugal 2–1 Soviet Union 1970 West Germany 1–0 Uruguay 1974 Poland 1–0 Brazil 1978 Brazil 2–1 Italy 1982 Poland 3–2 France 1986 France 4–2 (a.e.t.) England 1990 Italy 2–1 England 1994 Sweden 4–0 Bulgaria 1998 Croatia 2–1 Netherlands 2002 Turkey 3–2 South Korea 2006 Germany 3–1 Portugal 2010 Germany 3–2 Uruguay 2014 Netherlands 3–0 Brazil 2018 Belgium 2–0 England 2022 Croatia 2–1 Morocco

What happened with the third-place spot in the 1930 World Cup?

The inaugural 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay is the only edition in history that did not feature an official third-place match. Both the United States and Yugoslavia were eliminated in the semifinals (losing 6–1 to Argentina and Uruguay, respectively). At the time, the tournament simply concluded with the final, leaving the third-place slot vacant.

In 1986, FIFA’s technical committee officially reviewed the archives to establish complete historical standings for all past World Cups. They retroactively awarded the United States third place and placed Yugoslavia in fourth. This decision was calculated strictly by evaluating the overall tournament records of both teams using standard group stage and knockout metric