Argentina star Lautaro Martinez admits he would have ‘loved’ to play in 2026 World Cup final vs Spain

Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain saw Lautaro Martinez remain on the bench, as he was unable to make an appearance.

Argentina‘s recent defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final was a painful blow for a team that had been winning everything. As many search for explanations behind the final result, some believe that Lautaro Martinez‘s introduction could have provided Argentina with more attacking presence and greater offensive firepower.

Undoubtedly, these are merely speculations. The forward himself expressed his sadness over the final outcome through his official Instagram account, saying he would have liked to have been on the pitch to help his teammates.

“We tried. For the second consecutive World Cup, we reached a World Cup final, but this time it wasn’t meant to be. I feel so proud to be Argentinian,” Martinez started. “I would have liked to try to help the team on the pitch yesterday, but that’s how it goes.

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“Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout this World Cup, traveling thousands and thousands of kilometers to be close to us, and to all the people who stood behind us from every corner of our country.”

Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina arrives at the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match.

Lautaro Martinez’s World Cup journey

Lautaro Martinez delivered an impactful campaign for Argentina throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, proving crucial to his team’s offensive strength with extreme self-confidence. The forward tallied three goals in the tournament, finding the back of the net in key fixtures against Jordan, Switzerland, and England.

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On top of his goalscoring exploits, El Toro provided one assist, bringing his total contribution to four direct goal engagements during the competition. Unfortunately, the outcome was not the one Argentina expected, and it could mark the end of an era, including the potential departure of manager Lionel Scaloni.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina

Scaloni’s strategy didn’t pay off

It is clear that Enzo Fernandez’s sending-off after receiving a second yellow card changed Lionel Scaloni’s plans. However, the Spanish team had already shown its superiority from the start of the match, and justified the final result with greater possession and a dominant performance throughout the game.

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Could Lautaro Martinez’s introduction have changed the course of the match? It is difficult to know. Down to 10 men, relying on a traditional penalty-box striker wasn’t the approach preferred by Scaloni, who ultimately subbed off Julian Alvarez to make room for Marcos Senesi, another defender, when the game was still level.