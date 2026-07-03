Are Australia out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to Egypt?

Australia’s 2026 World Cup dream has come to a heartbreaking end after losing to Egypt in a dramatic penalty shootout in the Round of 32. A sad day for millions of fans waiting for an epic moment.

The Socceroos once again proved they belong among the world’s most competitive national teams, battling until the very end against an Egyptian side led by Mohamed Salah. However, after an intense 120 minutes, the match was decided from the penalty spot, where Australia fell just short.

It is another painful chapter in Australia’s World Cup history, as the nation continues the search for a first-ever victory in the knockout stages of the tournament.

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Are Australia eliminated from the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. Australia have officially been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing to Egypt on penalties in the Round of 32. Despite another spirited performance, the Socceroos were unable to keep their World Cup dream alive and now head home after another knockout defeat.

Australia’s difficult history in the World Cup knockout stage

Australia are still searching for their first victory in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. The Socceroos previously reached the Round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where they were eliminated by Italy following a late penalty.

They returned to the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup but were defeated by eventual champion Argentina. Now, in the expanded 2026 tournament, Australia have suffered another painful elimination, this time in the newly introduced Round of 32.